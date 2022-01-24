graphics comparison between the original PS4 and the PS5 Collection

The content creator who runs the YouTube channel Ultimate Gamerz compared the graphics of the original Uncharted 4 A Thief’s End and The Lost Legacy on PS4 with remasters coming on January 28 on PlayStation 5 (and later on PC) with Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection.

The youtuber drew inspiration from the gameplay scenes immortalized in the Uncharted Legacy of Thieves launch video to rebuild them ingame on PS4 and discover, in doing so, how far the Iron Galaxy Studios have gone to ferry the latest adventures into the nextgen lived by Nathan Drake and Chloe Frazer.

Being a “simple” remastering, the visual experience of the Collection does not differ much from what the emulators of Chloe and Nate experienced on PlayStation 4 and PS4 PRO. The real strengths of The Legacy of Thieves are therefore to be found in the introduction of support for the advanced functions of the DualSense controller, the lightning-fast loads guaranteed by the PS5 SSD and full compatibility with the 3D Audio chip of the new Sony console family. .

Still from a strictly graphic and playful point of view, the possibility of enjoying the entire adventure in the triple mode should be emphasized Fidelity (Native 4K and 30fps), Performance (Dynamic 4K and 60fps) e Performance + (1080p and 120fps).

If you want to pass the wait for the release of the Collection, in addition to the video that stands out at the beginning of the article, we invite you to also admire our special on Uncharted Eye of Indra, the animated short film that serves as a prequel to the adventures of Nathan Drake.