Great actors for a boxing story that is among the most watched on Netflix

Rematch (Southpaw, 2015) is a classic and highly accomplished boxing movie that follows all the rules of the genre and maintains the tension from start to finish. It tells the life of Billy Hope (Jake Gyllenhaal), a successful world champion in the light heavyweight class. To his professional triumphs he adds a happy family life. His wife Maureen (Rachel McAdams) and his daughter Leila (Oona Laurence) join him on his career. But a story that starts out so happy we know it will be turned upside down in some way for the drama to begin.

The tragedy that unleashes from a conflict with boxer Miguel “Magic” Escobar (Miguel Gomez) will throw Billy off the road and he must make the long way back to the top if he can. It’s not just a sporting conflict, but a whole path of redemption far more difficult than any conflict he’s faced before. Along the way, he decides to enlist the help of Titus “Tick” Wills (Forest Whitaker), a top-notch trainer who has retired from the professional world and only trains amateurs.

This summary makes it clear what kind of film it is, although it is also important to note that there is more drama than boxing, that this is not a rocky but of a more human conflict style where boxing is not so central, even if anyone who loves this sport will enjoy the nerve with which the film has been filmed.

The director is Antoine Fuqua, famous action filmmaker, responsible for Training Day (2001), Shooter (2007) and the vigilante (2014). His work here is impeccable and the moments of greatest tension are as powerful as those of any great sports film. His experience is amply demonstrated and having such important actors for the main roles allows him not only the spectacular to work but also the most intimate. A great title within the most viewed on Netflix.

Rematch is available in Netflix.

