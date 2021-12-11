Greece, France ‘bypasses’ the American offer and sells three frigates in Athens: “The US offer has now lapsed”
The clutches are back between France And United States. And the possible confrontation on the horizon could be consumed again on the supply of armaments to foreign countries. After the tensions onAukus agreement for the supply of submarines toAustralia, today comes the news that Paris concluded the sale of three frigates to Greece despite the fact that a few hours ago the US had given the green light to the sale of four similar ships in Athens. The agreement between Paris and Athens “has been signed”, the French Armed Forces Ministry said, the American offer has therefore “lapsed”, turning the operation into a little revenge commercial after the snub of September of Washington, London And Canberra.
The French ministry also made it known that “since we have been in talks with the Greeks, the American offer is no longer on the table. On the other hand, we signed, a few days ago the contract was closed “. But only last night did the United States give their green light to a possible sale of four frigates and related equipment to Greece, for a value of 6.9 billion dollars. This time, however, Paris assures that it has been informed of the American announcement: “The Americans had warned us that this announcement would come – the ministry specified – They wrote to us, they told us’ in the name of our good relations, in following the Aukus problem, we warn you ‘”. The government sources themselves assure that on the part of the Americans “there is no ambition to go further”.
