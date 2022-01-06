Greek odyssey for an AC Milan retiree – Corriere.it

from Online Editorial

Abele Ruggeri, 76 years old from Brescia, was beaten in Athens in 2017 during an assault by the Aek ultrs on the subway. As a victim he finds himself instead accused by the Hellenic justice of being a violent supporter of the Athenian team

The beginning of that nightmare has a date: November 2, 2017. That day, Abel in Athens away with friends of the Milan Club Toscolano Maderno to assist at the Europa League match Aek-Milan. Before the game

the subway car on which the Italians travel towards the stadium came stormed by Greek fans

. To quell the clashes the police intervene, tear gas is thrown, but the batons fly too. Ruggeri is hit first in the back and then in the face. He falls to the ground unconscious, in total confusion. When wakes up in the Athens hospital with a broken nose. He does not have time to recover from the fear that as a victim – and of proven Milanista faith – he finds himself accused of being a violent Aek fan attacking subways.

In addition to the broken fracture of the nose and many bruises, since then Abel – mistaken by the Greek justice for Cain – has not been able to get the right of a truth confirmed immediately to the Hellenic investigators also by Interpol. Since then it has been hanging over Ruggeri’s head an accusation by the Athens Prosecutor’s Office that brought him to trial because he was considered one of the Aek fans who attacked the fans of the opposing team and the policemen by throwing beams, stones and fire extinguishers, injuring five AC Milan fans. A reversal of reality, an exchange of person: as if I hit myself the Milan fan still exclaims in disbelief. From 2020 and until last month, the process had always been postponed for Covid. At the end of the year during the hearing the judges seemed to have understood the misunderstanding but due to an illness of a lawyer, the hearing was suspended. And now – explains the lawyer of the Brescia Bar Maria Luisa Garatti – as foreseen by the criminal procedure code in Greece the process has to start over.

