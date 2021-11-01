“Greta is right: only confused sophisms. But the commitment to vaccines is positive”

Giulio Tremonti does not lose his cultured irony. We chat about the G20 with a minister who has participated in dozens of international summits. And when asked what impression he had of this Roman meeting, which in the conclusions was defined by Mario Draghi as a summit that “filled our words with substance”, Tremonti has a ready answer: “Pauca sed bene confusa sophismata” , he tells us (few but very confused sophisms).

Professor Tremonti, the G20 in Rome produced a commitment to vaccination, an agreement on the global tax, the elimination of duties and an agreement on the climate. What do you think?

«The position of vaccines seems positive to me. It must be clear that vaccinating outside the West is an investment for the West itself. That said, I don’t think the size of the effort is proportionate to the global population. So it’s a partial project. But a positive resolution remains ».

The tax on the giants of the web?

“This is also positive, but it had already been the subject of an agreement at a previous G20. Nothing new. Objectively it is not bad, it has its own symbolic value, but no substantial content for large multinationals. The old European domestic digital taxes were more incisive. It is no coincidence that it seems to me to have been received with indifference by the multinational groups concerned ».

What about the elimination of tariffs on steel and aluminum?

“Given that tariffs are usually bad for those who impose them, this is an internal match between America and Europe. Eliminating them is not a G20 result ».

And the agreement to zero emissions for the middle of the century?

«Meanwhile, I notice that the agreement is the same as the one already made in Paris, identical both in terms of time horizon and objective temperature: I have some difficulty in seeing both the novelty and the triumphal figure of today’s press release. Then, speaking of the environment, I believe that we must distinguish between climate and pollution: the trend of the climate is secular, but pollution has not, it has had its exponential growth with globalization, starting from 1994. The first major industrialization between ‘800 and’ 900 has social and economic effects, but not environmental ones. The pollution effect was marginal. While it has grown on a world scale with globalization ».

But now there seems to be a commitment to stop it.

«I find it picturesque that whoever created it is now a candidate to eliminate it. They are the same elites behind globalization who are now presenting themselves to solve its problems. As it happens, starting from the green economy, which is today the most financially profitable one. The mere fact that the elites are running for revolutions should raise some doubts ».

Loading... Advertisements

Is the 2050 target realistic?

«The goals between now and the middle of the century are philosophical, moral objectives, they go beyond the trajectory of action of the governments in office and the very life of those who speak of them. The impression is that they are projects of absolute vagueness. Greta and Queen Elizabeth are right ».

We have witnessed the exaltation of multilateralism, of which the Italian government is now becoming the standard bearer. Does this seem like an important result?

«Today politics tends towards the multilateral, but it is noticed with a decade of delay: the Italian government led by Berlusconi proposed a multilateral treaty, Global Legal Standard, 12 years ago. The underlying philosophy was the transition from free trade to fair trade. It contained not only economic and financial rules, but also political and moral ones. And in Article 4, among other things, environmental and hygiene rules were envisaged. Does it mean anything to you today, in times of Covid? The Berlusconi government had it approved by the OECD assembly. Just like a multilateral treaty ».

Did the absence of China and Russia weigh on it? Prodi said this was an unfortunate G20.

“In fact, it was the G18, or rather a G17 on the climate because India was also missing in this regard. In any case, let’s not forget that the G20 is a second-class entity. This year it was in Italy. The next will be in Indonesia. He only had one jump, in 2009. It used to be undersecretary stuff. In 2009 it became the dramatic place of world governance to manage the economic crisis ”.

But for Italy it was an important showcase.

«It will be positive for Made Italy, but it didn’t seem like a particularly moral event to me. Usually the leaders do not have a worldly side, having to talk about hunger or vaccines. It was the first G20 out of tune in relation to the dramatic dimension of the problems. But maybe this is an outdated view of mine. Probably Mr. Cucinelli Brunello is more in line with this G20. Photographed against the backdrop of planet, people and prosperity ».