Grey’s Anatomy: Ellen Pompeo revealed which are her 2 favorite episodes of the drama

Grey’s Anatomy continues to move forward with season 18 on ABC as it nears the end of this part of the story, which has been on the air for nearly two decades. Ellen Pompeo recently recalled which are her favorite episodes of the series.

April 16, 2022 8:58 p.m.

Grey’s Anatomy It is considered the longest-running medical drama of all time on television. The series starring Ellen Pompeo and that follows her character Meredith Gray and the rest of the medical professionals who work at Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital, premiered in 2005 and is currently airing with season 18 and was also renewed for a next installment.

Ellen Pompeo Revealed Her Favorite Grey’s Anatomy Episodes

Transmission Chain Series ABC, is a show that has a strong fan base around the world. Season after season, millions of viewers remain hooked to their screens not only because of the interpretive quality of each of its characters, but also because of the fascinating stories that narrate strange medical cases and also include romance in its plot.

It is likely that many Grey’s Anatomy fans will have a hard time choosing which of the episodes of the series are their favorite. With 18 seasons and hundreds of extraordinary stories told over almost two decades, it is difficult to select at least one of these.

However, with the drama soon reaching the 400th milestone in its entire history, Ellen Pompeo recently revealed her two favorite episodes since the series first appeared on screen. The interpreter of Meredith Gray in Grey’s Anatomy, was invited to the program good morning americaand was asked about his favorite episode of the hit medical drama.

Ellen Pompero revealed that The Sound of Silence is one of her favorite Grey’s Anatomy episodes

In this sense, Pompeo chose the pilot episode as one of his favorites and said that it was “a stellar conversion”. The first episode of Grey’s Anatomy, was where the entire story of the long-running show began, introducing the five original residents who became very close to Meredith.

Later, while Ellen Pompeo spoke to Variety alongside Chandra Wilson, Debbie Allen and Krista Vernoff, the lead star of the ABC drama couldn’t pick a favorite episode and said there were “a lot of good ones” but later admitted that The Sound of Silence is one of them, above all because it was directed by Denzel Washington.