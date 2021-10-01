Grey’s Anatomy, Ellen Pompeo talks about the fight with Denzel Washington

As relaunched by the magazine The Wrap, in the past few hours Ellen Pompeo told about an event that took place on the set of the twelfth season of the famous television series.

Grey’s Anatomy, Ellen Pompeo’s statements deepening



Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19, the trailer for the long-awaited crossover During the years Grey’s Anatomy it has established itself as one of the most popular and loved productions at an international level, conquering audiences and critics, however the eleventh season has brought the protagonist to a crossroads: continue or leave. A little while ago The Wrap reported the statements made by Ellen Pompeo during the weekly podcast she had as a guest Patrick Dempsey. Loading... Advertisements