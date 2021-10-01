Grey’s Anatomy, Ellen Pompeo talks about the fight with Denzel Washington

As relaunched by the magazine The Wrap, in the past few hours Ellen Pompeo told about an event that took place on the set of the twelfth season of the famous television series.
Grey’s Anatomy, Ellen Pompeo’s statements
During the years Grey’s Anatomy it has established itself as one of the most popular and loved productions at an international level, conquering audiences and critics, however the eleventh season has brought the protagonist to a crossroads: continue or leave.
A little while ago The Wrap reported the statements made by Ellen Pompeo during the weekly podcast she had as a guest Patrick Dempsey.
Grey’s Anatomy, Katherine Heigl reveals the reasons for the farewell
The actress said she found herself at a crossroads at the end of the eleventh season due to the departures of Sandra Oh and Patrick Dempsey, which took place respectively at the end of the tenth and the following season.
Ellen Pompeo told how Debbie Allen, executive producer, tried to convince her to stay by making her a surprise, that is Denzel Washington on the set to direct an episode.
The actress revealed how during a scene she went to an actor to coach him, but was picked up by Denzel Washington, thus giving rise to a quarrel, which then returned.