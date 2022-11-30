Grey’s Anatomy: in 17 years, this is how the characters of the longest-running medical series in history have changed
In the history of the series, there are audiovisuals that have marked a milestone in the history of various genres, such as police, in the case of Hawaii 5-0 or 90210, in the case of youth dramas, whose success was such that They even caused new versions of the same projects to emerge years later, which, unfortunately, did not achieve the same fame as their muses, as has happened with the projects that have emerged from Grey’s Anatomyseries that until now is still valid and accumulates 19 seasons.
However, various characters that appeared as the main ones have been leaving the series, such as Sandra Oh, who played the talented, but hostile surgeon Cristina Yang, who was the best friend of the series protagonist, Meredith Grayinterpreted by ellen pompeo.
But fortunately for many of the fans, there are characters that have been a constant, such as the doctor who has instructed all the doctors who have gone through Seattle Grace Hospital, where she is the intimidating Miranda Bailey she was for a long time the chief resident.
And although we have seen her character evolve, letting her show us different facets of her, something that she has always made clear is that she is a woman with arms raised, who comes out in defense of her students as if they were her children and who assumes responsibility for them, whenever she deems it necessary, because she is sure that they have the potential to become excellent doctors.
Another character that could not be missing from this account is one that unfortunately said goodbye in this last season and that is the one played by Ellen Pompeo, to whom we have already dedicated many notes since her farewell to the successful program was made official, but from whom We will never forget his delivery and commitment to the character he forged for 17 years.
In fact, Meredith Gray She was the character who had to face the most losses, since not only her mother, husband and friends died, but she witnessed multiple tragic scenarios that made her personality strengthen and her career as a doctor took a turn that led her to try her luck. to other directions, far from the hospital that was dedicated to the love that a certain doctor had for his mother.
And yes, the doctor we are talking about is Richard Webberwho initially introduces us as the chief of surgery of the Seattle Grace Hospitalwho in addition to being a sympathetic boss is an excellent surgeon, who knows how to bring order to his doctors and has made the hospital one of the most prestigious in the country.
His presence in the series has been recurring and we have seen him face various situations, ranging from love triangles, surgeries, medical interventions where he is the patient, and advice where he was like a father to Meredith Grey, whose father ignored her since she was very young to start a new family.
