Grey’s Anatomy: in how many episodes of season 19 will Ellen Pompeo / Meredith Gray appear | ABC Series | nnda nnlt | FAME

With almost two decades on the air, “Grey’s Anatomy” has become one of the most important and popular series on television, so ABC gave the green light to a new season, the number 19 in the history of the Doctor Meredith Gray at Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital.

For this new season, the production has had to overcome several controversies, resignations and income of actors and characters, which, however, has not been inconvenient for Shonda Rimeswriter of the series, develop more stories for doctors.

Similarly, fans of the saga were surprised when it was revealed that the main figure, Ellen Pompeothe actress who gives life to Meredith Gray will not be in most episodes of the new season.

Ellen Pompeo, in 2005, in the first season of Grey’s Anatomy.

HOW MANY EPISODES OF GRAY’S ANATOMY WILL ELLEN POMPEO APPEAR?

Although it is undeniable that his leading role in “Grey’s Anatomy” has been key for Ellen Pompeo is placed as one of the most important actresses on the planet, entering the list of the best paid, according to the Forbes Magazinethe production also limited his work, since he has devoted himself almost exclusively to the series.

Due to this, the 52-year-old actress has decided to move away from the project, but not abandon it, as she will remain in charge of some creative decisions and as a narrator at the beginning of delivery, something that became a tradition in each episode.

Ellen Pompeo is the protagonist of “Greys Anatomy”, a series that premiered in March 2005 and continues to this day (Photo: Valerie Macon / AFP)

in conversation with dead linePompeo assured that the series will be fine “despite his absence”, highlighting the new income of the series, which were presented in the trailer for the new season.

“I will always be a part of that show. I’m an executive producer. I spent two decades of my career, it is my heart and my soul. I’ll never really leave as long as I’m up in the air”, he added.

As you remember, the actress who gives life to the main character of the medical series will only appear in 8 episodes. That is, less than half of the new season.

In the same line remained Kevin McKiddwho plays Owen and is one of the protagonists of the story, ensuring that the series has “amazing new interns who will inject new blood into the program”.

Ellen Pompeo says “I’ll never truly be gone as long as that show (#GreysAnatomy) is on the air” #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/1i8Oof2EcD — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) September 9, 2022

Ellen’s revelations coincide with what was revealed to Entertainment Tonight, where she assured that they were “trying to reinvent the series and continually trying to reinvent it is the challenge at this point”.

Although the production has already said goodbye to important members of the cast such as Cristina Yang, Izzie Stevens, Derek Shepherd, among others, Pompeo’s departure could transform the series, and even put an end to it, and then start another based on the same universe, but away from Dr. Meredith Grey.

“The program speaks to many people and young people love it, it has inspired many generations of health workers. So I think that for young people it is really good content and we are going to try to keep it working for young people, not necessarily with me, but keep it beyond me”, indicated Ellen, in an attempt to reduce the load on her character.