Grey’s Anatomy: in which episodes of season 19 will Ellen Pompeo not be as Meredith Gray | FAME

Meredith Gray is the central character of “Grey’s Anatomy” and it’s impossible to imagine the ABC series without her. Although season 19 will give the role of Ellen Pompeo some breathing space by allowing is absent in some chapters Of the delivery. This was announced by the showrunner of Grey’s Anatomy, Krista Vernoff, who also told in which episodes yes we will see the surgeon.

season 18 of “Grey’s Anatomy” it ended with Meredith Gray having no choice but to agree to stay at Gray Sloan Memorial as interim chief of surgery. The change came after the hospital lost its residency program accreditation and after Meredith spent part of the season in Minnesota working on a cure for Parkinson’s.

For the new season of the series, the actress will reduce her role and will appear in only eight episodes in total. While she will continue as an executive producer, her absence from the plot will be a big change for fans who have grown accustomed to seeing her in almost every episode since it premiered in 2005. Not only that, but the focus will change in “Grey’s Anatomy.” ” introducing new characters. But, in which episodes of season 19 will Ellen Pompeo not be?

Ellen Pompeo as Dr. Meredith Gray in “Grey’s Anatomy” (Photo: ABC)

THE CHAPTERS OF “GREY’S ANATOMY” IN WHICH ELLEN POMPEO WILL NOT BE

In an interview with EW, Krista Vernoff revealed which episodes Ellen Pompeo will miss on “Grey’s Anatomy” season 19 and how the series will handle her absence. Furthermore, she explained that as the characters return to the story they have become more experienced in their professions, so they will need new characters.

“I haven’t crossed that bridge yet because I have Meredith for the first eight episodes, and then I will have less. So one of the goals here is introduce this new class of residents in a way that makes everyone fall in love with them”noted the showrunner.

In addition, he assured that although the series without Pompeo can work because of the other beloved characters of the program, it needs new faces. “I just felt like it was important to bring in young new students as well for those people to teach. Those people are all teachers now. I needed students”he added.

According to Screen Rant, at this time it was unclear which episodes of Season 19 of “Grey’s Anatomy” Pompeo will appear; but, after comments from the showrunner of the series, everything indicates that the Meredith episodes will focus on the beginning instead of being spread throughout. Likewise, Vernoff reveals that the presence of the character in the second half is not certain, so it is possible that the protagonist appears in more episodes than initially reported.