Grey’s Anatomy: The new love triangle that will present the 19th season of the drama

Grey’s Anatomy will be back next week on ABC with the season 19 premiere. With this installment, the medical drama will be featuring a new love triangle involving one of the new residents. It is possible that the history of Meredith Gray and Derek Shepherd will repeat itself.

September 26, 2022 11:48 p.m.

Grey’s Anatomythe broadcast network’s long-running medical drama ABC, will premiere season 19 next Thursday, October 6 as scheduled. The promotional trailer released last week reveals that with the new episodes it could present a love triangle in the fictional hospital in Seattle.

The romance between Jo Wilson and Link could turn into a love triangle in the 19th season of Grey’s Anatomy

The story of Meredith Gray (Ellen Pompeo) and Derek Shepherd (patrick dempsey), could be repeated in the 19th season of Grey’s Anatomy, a delivery that includes 5 new residents who arrive at the Gray Sloan hospital for the reboot of the intern program that is now in charge of Pompeo’s character.

The synopsis of episode 2 of season 19 of Grey’s Anatomy, anticipates that Link (Chris Carmac) has a history with one of the new interns. A relationship that was confirmed in the promotional trailer for the premiere that was released last week . This is Jules, the newcomer character played by Adelaide Kane.

One of the trailers for the new season of Grey’s Anatomy shows Jules interacting with Link. But, it was in the trailer where Link himself reveals to Meredith that he spent a night with the Gray Sloan resident, to which Pompeo’s character advises him to stay away from the elevators.

The arrival of Jules Millin at Gray Sloan could hinder the romance between Jo Wilson and Link in the 19th season of Grey’s Anatomy

The question many fans are asking right now is what does this mean for Jo Wilson, the character from Camilla Ludington, who has been seen in the midst of a possible romance with Link on Grey’s Anatomy. If the writers of the medical drama decided to develop a love triangle between the three characters, fans may see a repeat of the drama between Meredith, Derek and Addison Montgomery (kate walsh) during the first seasons of the series.

As it is typical to see this type of dramatic arc throughout the 18 seasons that Grey’s Anatomy has to its credit, it would not be difficult to think that in the new installment, the romance between Jo Wilson and Link will be hindered by the arrival of Jules. However, the fans can only wait for the arrival of the new episodes to confirm it.