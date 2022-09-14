Grey’s Anatomy: The star who wants to act again with actress Ellen Pompeo

As actress Ellem Pompeo prepares to start walking away from Grey’s Anatomy for its 19th season, one of her former co-stars wants to work with her again.

Since the medical drama of ABC in 2005, Grey’s Anatomy, viewers have been seeing a wide variety of characters walk in and out of Seattle Grace Hospital (now renamed Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital). However, one of those who had the best connection with the main character, Dr. Meredith Gray (played by Ellen Pompeo) was Dr. Derek Shepherd (patrick dempsey). Although Dempsey’s exit remains one of her most painful, it seems that he wants to act with her again.

Grey’s Anatomy: The stars who hope to work together again in the medical drama

the stars of Grey’s Anatomy, Ellen Pompeo Y patrick dempsey, have revealed that they would love to work together again. The pair played Dr. Meredith Gray and Dr. Derek Shepherd on the series from its inception in 2005 until Dempsey’s departure from the series in 2011. Although the two returned to work together in 2021 with season 18 after many years, it seems they want to do it again.

During her interview for ExtraTV, Katie Krause, patrick dempsey He spoke of the honor and the moment he shared with Ellen Pompeo, his partner in Grey’s Anatomy, and said he has ideas for his next collaboration! He also talked about the sequel to “Disenchanted” in its translation “Deception or Disenchanted”, which will be shot 15 years after the original film.

“First I’ll tell him and then we’ll see if we can work it out.”

“Ellen and I have always had a special relationship in front of and behind the screen.”

“I remember the first time I met her, she had a Boston accent and I’m from Maine, so it was very comfortable and we found common ground right away.”

Ellen Pompeowho has a supporting role in the upcoming series, added: “I think the fans are going to love it and we’re going to be 100 percent open. It certainly would be. If the material is good, I think it’s going to be a lot of fun for the fans”. patrick dempsey, with his new white hair, also struck up a conversation with Pompeo on the red carpet at the D23 show for his upcoming film “Ferrari,” grabbing the microphone and asking him questions. When asked if she would star in 30 seasons of Grey’s Anatomyanswered:

“I’m not going to be in 30 seasons, I’m going to be in eight.”

Grey’s Anatomy: Ellen Pompeo and Patrick Dempsey want to work together again

Unfortunately, the departure of patrick dempsey was probably the biggest blow to the medical drama. After all, the character of the star was one of the most popular, along with that of Ellen Pompeo, thanks to their romantic relationship. Although, according to former executive producer Dahl in the book How to Save a Life: The Inside Story of Grey’s Anatomy, the actor left because he was tired of the show.

It only remains to be seen how Grey’s Anatomy will present the output of Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Grey, who according to what has been revealed in season 18, it seems that the doctor will accept a job offer far from Seattle.