Grey’s Anatomy: What Jesse Williams Said About Returning To Drama As Jackson Avery

Grey’s Anatomy in its years of running has fired many fan-favorite characters. And at the end of season 17, the turn went to Jesse Williams’ Jackson Avery. The actor recently talked about a return to medical drama.

February 24, 2022 11:12 p.m.

Grey’s Anatomythe long-running medical drama that has been on fans’ screens since 2005, returns this week via the streaming network. ABC with a new episode of season 18, which was initially speculated to be the show’s last. However, the series starring Ellen Pompeo It was renewed for a nineteenth installment and until now it is unknown if this will conclude the story.

Jesse Williams Talked About Returning To Grey’s Anatomy As Jackson Avery When The Drama Is Wrapping Up

Many Grey’s Anatomy fans are holding out hope of seeing more characters from the show’s past as the show draws to a close. Previously, showrunner Krista Vernoff admitted that she had written the season finale as an ending to the installment and also to the drama. However, it was renewed for season 18 which is currently airing.

The truth is that Pompeo herself, who plays Meredith Gray on the show, confessed at the end of 2021 that she is trying to convince the team to finish Grey’s Anatomy soon, although she did not specify when. This is something that undoubtedly keeps fans in the shadow of uncertainty and in a state of anxiety every time a season is coming to an end.

With the season 17 finale, Grey’s Anatomy fans saw Jesse Williams say goodbye to the series that he starred in for 12 years as Dr. Jackson Avery. The character resigned from Gray Sloan in Seattle and went to Boston to take care of the medical foundation owned by his mother.

Jesse Williams assured that he would consider returning to Grey’s Anatomy with his last season

Since then, many Grey’s Anatomy fans have had the idea that Jesse Williams will not be returning to the medical drama. However, during a recent interview with ET Online, the Jackson Avery actor was asked if he would be willing to reprise his character when the series is wrapping up.