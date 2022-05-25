Grey’s Anatomy: Will Taylor Swift make an appearance in season 18?

To date, some Taylor Swift fans are convinced that their idol will appear in an episode of the 18ᵉ season. Intriguing!

Taylor Swift fans are investigating… According to some, the singer could appear in Season 18 of Grey’s Anatomy. An intriguing piece of information that has made the rounds of social networks. MCE TV reveals everything to you.

Grey’s Anatomy continues to unleash passions

Yes, Grey’s Anatomy remains one of the most popular sagas! Thank you Shonda Rhimes.

On screen, thousands of viewers enjoy follow the daily life of Meredith Grey. But also that of his entourage of course!

And the twists are always there. Between the dramas, the love stories and the suspense galore during the surgical operations, it is moreover difficult to get off the show… Without batting an eyelid!

In the last news, a 19ᵉ season for Grey’s Anatomy has indeed been enacted. But Ellen Pompeo aka Meredith Gray might no longer be part of it.

” We’ll see, we’ll see thus entrusted the star for Entertainment Tonight. ” Continually trying to reinvent the show is the challenge at this point (…). The show speaks to many people and young people love the series. It has inspired so many generations of healthcare workers. So I think for young people, it’s very good content. »

But also : ” We will try to continue for the young people. Not necessarily with me, but to continue beyond me. We’ll find someone, or maybe we won’t”. A shocking revelation that gave early fans cold sweats!

🚨 ELLEN POMPEO REALLY SAID THIS 🚨 “we’ll see. we’ll see. we’ll try to continue the series for young people… not necessarily with me, but continue (grey’s anatomy) beyond me..” 😱😭 pic.twitter.com/uALnhUUSgz — Grey’s Anatomy (@The_GreyMethod) May 24, 2022

Will Taylor Swift steal the show from Ellen Pompeo?

The production of Grey’s Anatomy always puts the package to satisfy its viewers. In any case, you could have a little surprise in the episodes to come…

However, this is information to be taken with a grain of salt. The latest news, Taylor Swift fans claim that the star could do the show in a episode of the 18ᵉ season of the saga.

The reason ? His name appears on the IMDb page.

As a reminder, this 18ᵉ season should therefore end in two episodes. And in one of them, the singer could appear! Mystery, mystery…

On TikTok, @thriftyswiftie also assured that Tom Hiddleston’s ex would play “its own role”. D‘after his post, Taylor Swift would benefit too to do the promotion of the 1989 reissue!

And that’s not all ! If this hypothesis is confirmed, Internet users are also certain that an episode of Grey’s Anatomy will bear the same name of a hit by the young woman…

In the past, Ellen Pompeo has featured in the artist’s “Bad Blood” music video. It remains to be seen whether the film crew will want to honor this figuration in the episode in question.

“It would be crazy if Taylor appears in Grey’s Anatomy. You are not ready…”, can we read on Twitter. But also : “Shonda Rhimes is the Queen of surprises. Taylor is going to be featured in one episode. It’s certain “. To be continued…