We live in a world where we are constantly connected to each other and smartphones are an effective part of our daily life. In the morning, afternoon, evening, in some cases even at night, we allow ourselves a few minutes of relaxation by surfing the net or reading the news that interest us most. Apparently normal habits but which in the long run could affect our daily life. Sometimes it can happen that you go to bed and not be able to fall asleep right away. Especially after having lived a hectic and busy day, finding yourself in bed tossing and turning waiting to fall asleep is not the best.

In general, we should sleep 7 to 8 hours a night. Lack of sleep could cause chronic fatigue, low attention, low mood, anxiety and irritability. In this sense it could have a decisive influence on the normal and regular course of our days.

A slowly evolving phenomenon

How many times do we go to bed and stay for endless minutes staring at the ceiling?

When we find ourselves in a similar situation, we may mistakenly decide to kill time, tiring the sight, with our smartphone.

A slowly evolving phenomenon that would affect the quality of sleep is vamping. A harmful habit that mainly affects young people but could also closely affect many of us. The excess of technology during the night could expose us more to the blue light of electronic devices, significantly worsening the quality of sleep. Often, when we struggle to fall asleep, maybe we may decide to comfortably arrange the pillow and have a quick game with the smartphone. Or again, we could kill time by surfing the net and scrolling through news, chat and social networks. These habits could be deleterious in the long run.

Grounded mood, insomnia, anxiety and irritability could be caused by this bad habit that we should avoid

Therefore, nighttime exposure to blue light from smartphones could cause harm to health. In fact, the close-up viewing of a mobile phone screen, if prolonged over time, could cause disturbances in ocular coordination. Furthermore, we could enter a vicious circle in which insomnia induced by backlit screens is combined with the desire and curiosity to surf the net while staying awake.

Obviously for these disorders there are remedies to be adopted. To safeguard our sleep hours, we should use the bedroom only and only for rest and sleep. So the ideal would be to leave possible technological distractions outside the door. During the night hours, we should avoid behaving like net vampires. We should disconnect from our electronic devices and disconnect from screens at least an hour before going to bed. In addition, we could create a relaxing atmosphere in the bedroom. Therefore, it is better to change our daily routine, as low mood, insomnia, anxiety and irritability could be caused by this bad habit that we should avoid.

Recommended reading

It sounds strange but this well-known mood disorder could arise early due to this technological tool