Grupo Bancolombia lands in the US

This is a project that had been rolling around in the minds of its promoters for 15 years, but which materialized little by little. The first thing was to internationalize the operation with Valores Banistmo in Panama, and from there make the leap to the US capital market.

Bancolombia yesterday began the operation of its subsidiaries in Florida (United States), Bancolombia Capital LLC, stockbroker, and Bancolombia Capital Advisers LLC, investment adviser.

“Our objective is that Bancolombia’s international recommendations allow the achievement of the financial objectives that our clients seek when they have their investment portfolio with us,” said Giraldo.

In Miami, initially, Bancolombia Capital will have eight people, but from Colombia its operation will be supported by 300 professionals distributed in commercial teams, asset management and market analysts, dedicated to helping investors make better decisions.

The idea, according to Juan Felipe Giraldo, CEO of Bancolombia Capital, is that new investment possibilities are opened up to its clients, “that allow them to diversify their portfolio by accessing other sectors, new currencies, with an abundance of alternatives, companies and instruments; in addition to having ample liquidity, which is what the most developed capital market in the world offers”.

The services you will have

Bancolombia Capital will provide investment services, which means that it will participate in processes of constitution, management and administration of clients’ investment portfolios.

Said services may be provided in two modalities, the first is the delegation, in which, based on pre-established conditions, Bancolombia manages the client’s resources, and in the second the client actively participates in each of the decisions of his portfolio. .

At the moment, Bancolombia Capital’s operation in the United States cannot be understood as a banking operation in which deposits and credits are produced, but merely as investment advice and stockbroker.

Clients may be North Americans and tax residents in any other country who want to diversify their portfolio in the United States.

This is Grupo Bancolombia

With the inclusion of the subsidiary in Miami, the Bancolombia Group is much more robust and its presence in the international market is strengthened, in which Banistmo and Valores Banistmo (in Panama), Banco Agrícola (in El Salvador) and Bam stand out. (in Guatemala).

While in Colombia it has Bancolombia SA, Nequi, Renting Colombia, Bancolombia Investment Bank, Bancolombia Trustee and Bancolombia Values.

Just this week Grupo Bancolombia revealed to the market how its performance was in the first semester, in which it increased its profits 106%, taking them to 3.51 billion pesos, which speaks of the good moment of the company and of the financial sector not only in Colombia but in the region