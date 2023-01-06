Grupo Piero bets on its division of comfort and well-being Bitali

Piero Groupan Argentine company with more than 60 years of experience, now seeks to be more than a mattress and pillow factory and, under the premise of living better is possible, its comfort and well-being division begins to be calledbitali.

With the aim of being the transformation agent that improves the well-being of people and their quality of life, Bitali arrives to consolidate leadership in the mattress industry, diversify and provide a strategic vision to its portfolio of brands in whichfour out of ten Argentines rest: Piero, Cannon, Suavestar, Gani and Suavegom.Each of them bets on a consumer profile through an exclusive and differentiated proposal, thus covering the different needs of each person.

Not only the aforementioned brands remain in the hands of Bitali: also the brands Oh!MyBed and HiFlexin addition to a production capacity of 2.2 million mattresses per year between the 5 manufacturing plants; a last generation skimmer, the most important in South America; a world-class fiber pillow plant; and direct and indirect sales distribution channels.

In order to fulfill the proposed objective of being a transformation agent, the company aims to innovate permanently and thus provide products, services and solutions tailored to each person, designed for a better rest, the company details.

Javier ArriolaCEO of Bitali, expands on this point: Taking into account that we spend a third of our lives sleeping, rest implies more than a mattress and pillows: it is also an experience that contributes to the well-being and vitality of people. This is the central axis under which we will develop. We want to continue the path of expansion to new businesses and that people, through our solutions, find their balance.

The focus is not only on strengthening leadership in the local market, but also on expand into the international market Knowing the consumer and constantly innovating to be at the forefront of the industry.

As in Argentina, Bitali has the vision of being recognized for its products and services, consumer orientation, innovation and high industrial quality in the region, in order to expand to other countries while maintaining its profile as a national company.

In this way, they will give continuity to the business strategy that has been carried out since 2019 to be local benchmarks and take their brands to other countries, something that they are already achieving in Uruguay by marketing the Piero and Cannon brands.

Grupo Piero began as a venture of Pedro Vara, an Italian immigrant who in the 1960s made wooden chairs in a small workshop located in the City of Buenos Aires. But the family business was converted (first as a mattress producer, then with other business units linked to rest and well-being) and grew: today, the group employs 1,100 people.