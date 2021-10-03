Guardians of the Galaxy, one of the greatest characters of the MCU of all time is coming: there is confirmation

As part of Q&A on Twitter, James Gunn revealed that it Christmas special on Guardians of the Galaxy scheduled for the holiday season of 2022 will introduce one of the greatest characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe of all time.

The director did not want to reveal, for the moment, who it will be, but clearly his sentence was enough to ignite the enthusiasm of the fans and start the most reckless speculations.

HERE THE TWEET OF JAMES GUNN.

In addition to the third cinematic chapter on Guardians of the Galaxy, James Gunn will also write and direct the Christmas special dedicated to space heroes, coming to Disney + right in 2022.

The Guardians of The Galaxy – Holiday Special, announced at Disney’s Investor Day last December 2020, will review in the cast Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper And Pom Klementieff.

At the moment very little is known about Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, also considering that the story should resume after the events of Thor: Love and Thunder, film by Taika Waititi dedicated to the God of Thunder in which we will also see the Guardians appear, as evidenced by the first photos from the set.

Who saw Avengers: Endgame in fact, he will remember that the character of Chris Hemsworth, after having entrusted to Valkyriethe task of watching over New Asgard, he decides to leave with Peter Quill and the others, who travel aboard their spaceship in search of Gamora. Not being able to predict which folds the new Thor movie will take, therefore, it is really difficult to predict what will happen in Gunn’s film, but clearly, as always, we are waiting for further updates.

Meanwhile, we remind you that among the stars of the previous chapters they will return Karen Gillan like Nebula, Elizabeth Debicki as Ayesha, Bradley Cooper as a voice actor for Rocket, Zoe Saldana in the guise of Gamora, Dave Bautista in the role of Drax, Chris Pratt in that of Peter Quill / Star-Lord, Vin Diesel as Groot’s voice, Pom Klementieff as Mantis and finally Sean Gunn, who will return to play Kraglin.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will arrive in theaters a May 2023.

Photo: Marvel Studios

