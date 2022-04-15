Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Karen Gillan says the movie wouldn’t be the same without James Gunn

Currently, James Gunn, director of the popular Guardians of the Galaxy films – 91% and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 – 82%, is working on the third installment of the saga, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which will hit theaters at the end of May 2023. Gunn He is also known for having directed important DCEU titles such as The Suicide Squad – 91% and the spin-off Peacemaker – 86%, the first series in this universe, developed for HBO Max and starring John Cena.

The work of Gunn in the MCU it was well received by critics and the general public, making the Guardians team an important element of the studio. Now that these space heroes will be returning to the big screen next year, many fans are already excited and can’t wait another day to see them in action.

The production of Vol 3 is already underway, with Gunn directing from his own script, alongside an original cast that includes Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Pom Klementieff, Karen Gillan and Sean Gunn. This closing of the trilogy, joins Will Poulter as Adam Warlock and the star of peacemakerChukwudi Iwuji, playing an as yet undisclosed supporting role.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood ReporterKaren Gillan, actress who plays Nebula in the MCU, said she was grateful to have James Gunn aboard in what would be his final round with the Guardians. Gillan expressed the following:

I think everyone was so excited to get back together. The feeling was a giddy thrill. The whole family was together again and we really felt like a family. And it just wouldn’t have felt right without James back with us. It just wouldn’t have been the same movie. So we were all very thankful that everything worked out, as it should have. And now, we’re almost done. So there’s a bit of a bittersweet feeling in the air as we close this chapter of Guardians as we currently know it.

Disney fired James Gunn from the project in July 2018, due to a series of offensive tweets. Anyway, Gunn was rehired in 2019 to direct Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3that is why Gillan he expresses his joy at having the filmmaker back. Certainly, nothing would have been the same without the acclaimed director, as his unique style completely shaped the saga from its beginning.

