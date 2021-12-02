Gucci launches special packaging for Billie Eilish ep

The Billie Eilish record made by Gucci (courtesy of Gucci)



With 188,000 copies sold, it was the seventh most popular album in the United States. Happier than ever, album of Billie Eilish, now also receives a special packaging designed directly by Alessandro Michele, creative director of Gucci. The link between the group’s brand Kering and the Los Angeles singer born in 2000 is very intense and she herself attended the last Gucci show in Hollywood a few weeks ago (see MFF of 2021). The vinyl of Happier than ever it will now have both the usual version with the standard cover and a limited edition signed by Gucci, sold only in some exclusive boutiques in the world and with a set of nail stickers from the Florentine maison as a gift.

The initiative explores the universal language of self-expression through music and personal adornments, celebrating the talent of Billie Eilish, an artist who embraces authenticity and in so doing embodies the house’s core values. Vinyl, which contains one of the most listened to albums ever and highly appreciated by both fans and critics, becomes a real collector’s item for Gucci, without neglecting the sustainability so dear to the Italian brand. This limited edition version is made with recycled vinyl scraps from the first release of the record, and the few copies will be printed with a palette of different colors. The style of the new packaging is completed by the GG monogram and the classic lettering in various shades and different styles.

The new version of the album made by Gucci will be sold only at the Paris flagship royale in Paris, at the Berlin kurfürstendamm in Berlin, in Milan in via Montenapoleone, at the Madrid Serrano in Madrid, at the London sloane flagship in London, at the Beverly Hills flagship in Beverly Hills, the Gucci wooster in New York, the Sydney flagship store and Westfield in Sydney, plus the Shinsaibashi daimaru satellite in Osaka and the Gucci shinjuku flagship in Tokyo. (Reserved reproduction)