Guido Rodríguez sounds for Atlético Madrid and América would win a fortune

A former Liga MX player to replace Mexican Héctor Herrera? The half court of Atletico Madrid will have a slot after it was announced that HH will leave the team at the end of the season to join the Houston Dynamo of MLS, and it seems that there is already a chosen one with a past in Xolos and America.

Given this scenario, Cholo Simeone would have a particular liking for a compatriot of his who, according to information from Radio Marca, It’s about Guido Rodriguezwho currently plays for Betis with two other Mexicans, Andrés Guardado and Diego Lainez, being an indisputable piece in Manuel Pellegrini’s weekly schedule.

Since he arrived at Spanish football, Rodríguez has played 93 games for Real Betis and has been a key player in the team that, with seven games remaining in the campaign, is fighting for a place in European competitions the following year, being fifth place at the time in LaLiga that would give them a ticket to the Europa League, remembering that the first four go to the Champions League.

America would make a lot of money with Guido

The one who is very aware of this possible business between Betis and Atlético for the Argentine midfielder is the America clubwhat kept 30% of Guido Rodríguez’s pass for a future operation, which could take place in 2022.

Unofficial information details that the termination clause of the contention arising from the basics of River Plate is 80 million euros, a very high figure considering his position on the field and that few clubs in the world could afford it, but a negotiation that lowers the cost is not ruled out.

The portal Transfermarkt has Guido valued at 25 million euros; As an example, if it were sold at that figure to the Colchoneros, the America would receive 7.5 million euros. Remember that in mid-2021 it was speculated that the English Arsenal was interested in the same footballer.

