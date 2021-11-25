Guidonia, The Town Hall is tinged with red

On Thursday 25 November, on the occasion of the “International Day against Violence against Women”, the Municipal Administration with the Department of Culture, School and Equal Opportunities organized a day full of events aimed at raising awareness among citizens on the subject.

It starts in the morning at 09.30 with the meeting between the Municipal Administration, the operators of the Gea Anti-Violence Center and the students at the “Mario Verdone” Auditorium of the ISS Via Roma Ex Liceo Majorana / Pisano.