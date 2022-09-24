Guillermo Lasso calls for the resignation of the Minister of the Interior, Patricio Carrillo, and gives the Police Commander a week to deliver results that will allow the capture of Germán Cáceres | Security | News

Upon his arrival at the Simón Bolívar air base, the President of the Republic, Guillermo Lasso, offered details of the measures adopted after the murder of María Belén Bernal, who was found on the Casitagua hill, in the north of Quito, after eleven days after his disappearance.

Among these actions, Lasso announced that he has asked the police officers to present their charges at the disposal and added that he has asked the Interior Minister, Patricio Carrillo, to resign.

In addition, he said that he requested that Generals Freddy Goyes and Giovanni Ponce be dismissed from the National Police.

Germán Cáceres will be prosecuted for the crime of femicide

In turn, Lasso gave Fausto Salinas, police commander, a week to deliver definitive results that would lead to the capture of Germán Cáceres, Bernal’s partner and main suspect in the femicide.

“We will carry out all the legal processes to demote Lieutenant Cáceres, because he does not deserve to hold any rank that associates him with the police institution,” he said.

In his statements, the president also expressed his dismay at Bernal’s crime, apologized and expressed his condolences to the relatives.

Case of María Belén Bernal, in a timeline, everything that is known about her disappearance and death

“This is a mourning that knows no division, that we all share with the same rage… I want to apologize to you because this should never happen. Today, Ecuador is in mourning for María Belén and all the women who have been victims of femicide. The best way to honor them will be to work tirelessly to definitively eradicate gender-based violence,” said Lasso, who was in the company of his wife, María de Lourdes Alcívar, at the foot of the track.

As next steps, the president mentioned that the Government will seek to strengthen the fight against gender violence, through the Human Rights Secretariat; In addition, promote work in a coordinated manner with the administration of justice instances so as not to re-victimize the affected citizens and their families; collaborate with the municipalities so that they comply with prevention, care and comprehensive reparation programs for victims of violence and their relatives; and allow citizens effective access to justice.

Lasso arrived in Guayaquil tonight after participating in the United Nations General Assembly in New York. (YO)