Gustavo Petro: what about the health of the president – Government – Politics

This week, the specter of a possible illness of the president Gustavo Petro He returned to haunt the political circles of the country, after on Thursday and Friday he canceled the agenda he had outside Bogotá due to a sore throat and cough.

(In context: The times when President Petro has canceled his agenda due to health issues)

The issue is that it is not the first time that the president has reported health problems and must suspend his work schedule. And this immediately opened the door for some people to start talking and speculating about what’s really going on with the President.

For this reason, to make it totally clear, the Casa de Nariño issued a statement on Friday afternoon in which it reported that his personal physician, Dr. Jairo H. Roa, found that Petro has “acute non-obstructive bronchitis”, treated with treatment ambulatory.

(We suggest: This is the ‘acute bronchitis’ that led President Petro to cancel his agenda)

And he recommended “avoid temperature changes and prolonged public speaking.”

According to the EL TIEMPO Health Unit, this condition corresponds to an inflammation of the main airways (bronchi) that carry air to the lungs.

“These pictures are also accompanied by cough, phlegm and consequently affectation of the larynx, where the vocal cords are located. This is the reason why the treating doctor recommended (…) not to speak for long periods of time, “explained the Health Unit.

The truth is that Petro has kept a tight schedule that has forced him to get on planes, to reach areas of intense heat such as Buenaventura or Santa Lucía, and these climate changes affect him.

Given this, the president decided to suspend the agenda, not only because of his annoyance, but because he must be in good health for his trip to New York, where he will fulfill an intense schedule.

(We recommend: Petro is getting ready for his first speech at the UN: this will be his agenda in the US.)

“He has not stopped governing, he has been working, what happens is that he has a medical restriction to travel by plane, so that he avoids sudden changes in weather,” said Mauricio Lizcano, director of the Administrative Department of the Presidency.

Even since he was a candidate, there have been several occasions when Petro has had to cancel his job due to health problems.

For example, on July 27, due to medical advice, he did not attend an appointment he had scheduled with Asocapitales. Then, on August 16, she was unable to attend the inauguration of ministers and a military recognition.

In any case, Petro will travel to New York this Sunday, and is scheduled to return this Thursday.

Petro has not been the only

Virgilio Barco, during a planned tour of Japan and Korea, had to undergo emergency surgery in Anchorage, Alaska, for diverticulitis.

In August 2009, President Álvaro Uribe was affected by the so-called swine flu. He was hospitalized for two days in Cartagena.

He also had an ear problem that even led him to postpone a trip to Caracas.

Former President Juan Manuel Santos was diagnosed with cancer during his term and had to undergo surgery in 2012.

Already in 2018, Iván Duque was affected by viral gastroenteritis.

A seven by 24 agenda

Although President Gustavo Petro’s agenda can formally start around 8 in the morning, he is already active and in contact with officials before 6. There are days that the day extends until midnight.



This week, for example, he had an intense agenda that included appointments with the different benches and the possession of officials.

(You can continue reading: The ‘lapse’ of Foreign Minister Álvaro Leyva when referring to the border with Venezuela)

“He travels at least three times a week to the regions, he leaves early and arrives at midnight, he goes to various cities with changes in the weather. It is a very heavy schedule that involves plane, helicopter, road, “said Mauricio Lizcano, director of Dapre.

POLITICS