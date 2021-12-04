Hacker in court in Ferrara, ransom demand: pirates ask for bitcoin

Ferrara, 4 December 2021 – A sum in bitcoin in exchange for the ‘key’ to free computers blocked by the computer virus. Eventually, as was to be expected, the ransom note from the hacker who attacked the prosecutor’s and court network on Tuesday. At the moment it is not clear if it appeared only in the past few hours or if it was present since the beginning of the raid but had not been immediately identified. The result, however, does not change. And it was foreseeable that this was the epilogue, since the malicious software inoculated is just the type used for extortion requests. The amount claimed by the hackers, for now, has not been disclosed.

The virus (a CryptoLocker, from the Ransomware family) encrypts the files of infected computers, making them unreadable by users unless they have the codes to restore them to the initial format. Keys that cybercriminals usually make available in exchange for a ransom. If the requested sum is not paid, the risk is that hackers will make the documents permanently inaccessible. From the first moments after the incident, all the necessary countermeasures were taken. First of all on a technical level, with the IT experts of the court at work to trace the origin of the infection and clean up the affected devices. In some cases the situation would have already returned to normal while other situations are still blocked and more difficult to resolve. Investigations have also started to shed light on the incident.









The prosecutor has in fact opened an information file while, since the first hours after the raid, the postal police have been involved. It is likely that the virus arrived via a seemingly harmless email which, once opened, triggered the Cryptolocker into action. The virus blocked the network of justice offices for a day and a half while, net of a few small hitches, the activity in the courtroom continued on a regular basis. In all, a dozen computers were affected, practically all those that were in operation betweenand 14.54 and 15.06 on Tuesday, when the Cryptolocker went into action. Some of them have suffered more serious damage while others have been restored after a delicate reclamation intervention. The PCs that were turned off at that time or those that users, realizing what was happening, managed to disconnect from the network before the malware acted, were saved.

It seems finally, the casual nature of the attack suffered by the court is now certain, as specified by the president Stefano Scati. According to the first reports, in fact, the cyber pirates did not specifically target the courthouse but would have ‘trawled’, sending numerous emails containing viruses to various entities, waiting for someone to fall into the trap.







