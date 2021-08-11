News

hackers attacked his Twitter account!

Posted on
Security on the web is a hottest topic ever in this period!

There are many stars who in recent years have been victims of hackers. This time it was the turn of the Ex Fifth Harmony Camila Cabello, who saw her twitter account hacked.

During the evening of yesterday, afternoon in the United States,

decidedly bizarre tweets began to appear on the certified account of the “Havana” singer.

Surely it is not the first nor the last episode of this type! Among the latest attacks of prestige we also find the one to the video on “Despacito” in Youtube, which was reset of his views (the most watched video ever).

But also Justin Bieber, and other teen stars, have suffered the hatred of these Hackers, who surely enjoy putting the network in turmoil!

Madonna was hit years ago even with a complete leak of her album Rebel Heart.

In short, a life of disturbance, to make us understand how much our data, on the web, are absolutely not safe.

At the moment Camila has managed to regain possession of her account, luckily for her there have been no leaked compromising images, or demos of some unreleased track.

That said, the European privacy regulations, decidedly restrictive, have forced Wikipedia to call a petition, and invite users to call the European Parliament, to lighten the practice, penalizing for all sources of information that also work on the EU territory.

What do you think?

