hackers pierce the console, it is the first step for a custom firmware and piracy – Nerd4.life

The group hacker fail0verflow, already known for breaking PS3 security measures in 2010, posted a tweet to show that it found the root key from PS5, accompanying it with the message “another one bites the dust“. In fact, PS5 has been holed, since the root keys are the first step in creating a custom firmware and, consequently, a homebrew / pirate scene.

The discovery was confirmed in a subsequent tweet, in which fail0verflow claimed to have all the PS5 symmetrical root keys, obtainable directly from the software with a little patience.

PS5 was punctured

However, the discovery of the root keys does not mean that the security of PS5 is already compromised, because there is still a long way to go. That said, hackers will now be able to decrypt encrypted files, including firmware, and will be able to reverse engineer them, looking for flaws to exploit to run their code on the console. According to fail0verflow it will not be easy for Sony to close the hole that has opened with a system update. We will see how the Japanese multinational reacts.

Meanwhile, hacker Andy Nguyen posted a tweet in which he showed he was able to activate the PS5 debugging functions from a retail machine. However, he specified that he does not intend to explain the system with which he managed to do it, so don’t go and ask him.