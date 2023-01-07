Entertainment

Hailey Bieber reveals that she suffered from this disease after the mini stroke

Photo of Admin Admin10 hours ago
0 44 1 minute read

United States.- Hailey Bieber she was candid about how her mental and physical health has been affected since she suffered the mini stroke a few months ago. “I wrestled with a lot of anxiety afterwards. I struggled with a little stress disorder post-traumatic from just the fear that maybe it was going to happen again,” the model commented on the Run Trough with Vogue podcast.

Source link

Tags
Photo of Admin Admin10 hours ago
0 44 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

Korean Clothing Brands Approved By K-Pop Idols

18 hours ago

Prince Harry to publish his autobiographical book

8 hours ago

Karol G would not collaborate with Adele: this is the reason – People – Culture

1 day ago

Prince Harry and the revelations of his next book

11 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© 2023, All Rights Reserved  | D1SoftballNews.com
Back to top button