Hailey Bieber reveals that she suffered from this disease after the mini stroke

United States.- Hailey Bieber she was candid about how her mental and physical health has been affected since she suffered the mini stroke a few months ago. “I wrestled with a lot of anxiety afterwards. I struggled with a little stress disorder post-traumatic from just the fear that maybe it was going to happen again,” the model commented on the Run Trough with Vogue podcast.

It was just a feeling that I was, like, I don’t ever want to experience that again. It was so terrifying, so jarring, so bewildering in every way you can imagine.”

The Rhode Beauty founder added that the mini-stroke was “definitely the scariest thing I’ve ever been through.” The 26-year-old spoke that she was in Palm Springs when she suffered the disease last March and that returning to the area, even for the podcast, is “very stimulating.”

Internet

Even the first few times I came back here afterwards it was a bit strange for me, because you remember exactly how it all happened at the time, but I think the silver lining for me is that it led me to discover that I had this hole in my heart.”

The model stated that little by little she is beginning to live her life again without thinking about what could happen to her health. “I look back and it could have been so much worse,” she said. “So many worse things could have happened at that time.”

A month after she was hospitalized, she said she had to have surgery to repair a small hole in her heart after suffering a mini-stroke. In a clip called Telling My Story, the famous herself said that doctors found that she had a blood clot that traveled to her brain and caused the transient ischemic attack.

Hailey, who is married to Justin Bieber, said at the time, “I’m really relieved that I can get over this really scary situation and live my life.”

Source: Pure Show