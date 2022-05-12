Hair: everything to make it look great!

Colors

red alert

The weathervane supermodel of coloring, Gigi Hadid, launched a strong message recently by adopting an auburn and then mahogany red. Several models opted for copper shades, burnt caramel or strawberry blonde. All these variants aside, it’s a natural red that will set many manes on fire this year, according to the predictions of Sarah-Jane Kruse, hairstylist and colorist at the Montreal salon Le Artof. “We can even pretend that it’s our real shade, the result is so authentic,” says the specialist. Cachottier, go!

Caution, weak Reds fade quickly and require constant maintenance. They need targeted shampoos and moisturizing treatments.

chocolate color

Model Hailey Bieber is always on the cutting edge of hair color trends, according to Sarah-Jane Kruse. Her color experiments, from blonde balayages to gum pink, are closely followed by more than 40 million followers on Instagram.

Its return to its original color, a chocolate brown, had an undeniable effect: it is one of the most requested shades of the moment!

Hot blondes

“Blonde people are looking for warmth above all else this spring,” says Sarah-Jane Kruse. Heading for the sweet will have golden or honeyed nuances. Rather want a boost? We call on the very pale baby blond, which always recalls the hair of childhood.

pop pigments

The craze for naturalness does not exclude non-conformism and audacity. “Pastel tones predominate, especially pinks,” notes Sarah-Jane Kruse.

The playful colors are particularly evident in large locks on either side of the face – a memory of the 1990s. Another way to sport the playful tones: marry natural roots with half-lengths or ends dipped magenta, blue, green…

Minimum maintenance, maximum shine

Consumers have given their hair a long beneficial break and want to continue on this path. “Hair health comes first, with minimal but effective maintenance,” notes Sarah-Jane Kruse.

According to her, a very lustrous fiber is one of the requirements of the customers. A good way to achieve this is to apply a hair gloss (at the salon or at home). It is an ammonia-free, clear or tinted shine treatment that smoothes the cuticles on the hair shaft, creating a soft surface that reflects more light. It retains its luster for 4 to 6 weeks.

Textures

Free loops

Sensual curls and afro tendrils take their revenge on the stiffness imposed by years of aesthetic diktats. “This quest for naturalness was present before the pandemic crisis. The nappy movement (natural hair movement), born in the United States in the 2000s, encouraged people with frizzy hair to take pride in their hair heritage. Social networks have also contributed to shattering the image of straight hair as the ultimate benchmark for beauty,” says Roxane Cheibes, master hairdresser and co-owner of the Narcisse & Echo salon in Montreal.

First aid Tight curly and wavy hair needs a lot of hydration. Effective ingredients to look for in skincare: shea butter, avocado, coconut, aloe and jojoba oil.

Liquid hair

“Liquid hair” is buzzing on TikTok and Instagram. Why this strange name? “They are so shiny that they seem to reflect the light like water would,” explains Roxane Cheibes. The hair is much more supple than with the famous glass hair of 2020: this hair flow undulates at the slightest movement of the head. The effect is optimal on a long mane. At the hair salon, our tifs first receive a keratin treatment, which will reattach the damaged scales of the fibers (and thus increase hydration and shine). They are then dried and smoothed with a flat iron.

Home Prepare the hair with a smoothing shampoo, a moisturizing conditioner and a heat-protecting serum. A nozzle is attached to the hair dryer to obtain a concentrated jet of air, then the locks are ironed with a flat iron. We finish with a shine finishing spray on the lower half of the hair.

Cups

the bob

This short square confirms its presence in both straight and curly hair. As simple as it is, the bob offers several variations. Its length fluctuates between the level of the earlobe and the tip of the chin. “The sharp sliced ​​version (blunt bob) has no gradient. The look is worn ultra-smooth to highlight the precision of the cut. Beautistas often sublimate it with delicate waves with a curling iron,” says Andrée-Ann Brassard, portfolio artist at L’Oréal Professionnel Canada and master hairstylist at the Victor Victor salon in Gatineau.

Another variation, the plunging bob, skims the nape of the neck and lengthens forward. The tips can be curved inward to add a 1960s touch. Finally, the raw square (hacked bob) is cut without too much detail to create a rough and messy effect.

The detail that counts “The skate plays an important role. Central and well marked, it emphasizes the symmetry of the cut. Shifted to the side, it softens the features,” specifies Andrée-Ann Brassard.

Gradients

The oracles of hairdressing were right: degraded cuts are essential this spring. The bixie (fusion of pixie and bob) is a hybrid: short hair in the front and on the top of the head, and longer locks on the nape of the neck. “It’s a good solution for those who want to have a clear face, while maintaining a certain length at the back,” says Andrée-Ann Brassard.

Flagship hairstyle of the 1970s… and of 2022, the shag consists of cutting the hair in “steps” to create an extreme gradient. It is often accompanied by a fringe. Curly heads are the perfect candidates for this style.

Not really a fan of daring scissors? Those who want to keep the centimeters acquired with patience will turn to the long gradient, which creates movement in the mass of the hair thanks to shortened locks here and there, according to Andrée-Ann Brassard.

Bixie subdued To soften the rock style of this cut, apply styling cream to the sides and tuck the hair behind the ears.

The good fringe

Easier to wear than the very straight cut version, the curtain fringe extends from the center of the face towards the sides. According to Andrée-Ann Brassard, it is suitable for all body types.

Hairstyles

Traditional braids

The romantic interlacing Game Of Thrones give way to African braids, which are just as spectacular. Plated mats (cornrows) are well aligned or worked in volutes on the skull, according to secular traditions. Extensions allow for the craziest hair dreams, like mind-blowing braids that tumble down to your knees.

Good gesture To preserve the beauty of the mats, we wrap them with a silk scarf before going to bed or we sleep on a satin pillowcase.

brushing 1990

The glamorous stunts of 1990s supermodels are back. How to imitate the fluffy waves of Claudia Schiffer, Cindy Crawford and Helena Christensen? “We get out our big Velcro rolls! says Evangelia Pavlakos, hairstylist and makeup artist.

After blow-drying clean hair using a round brush and a hair dryer, apply the rollers, strand by strand, while the hair is still warm. We wait about ten minutes, the time it cools. A brush stroke and… tadam!

Pro Tip To obtain maximum volume, we look for rolls of 6 cm in diameter (and more).

Barrettes galore

Singer Lizzo does nothing in moderation…especially when it comes to accessorizing her hair. “She loves wearing barrettes galore. Up to 10 at the same time! exclaims Evangelia Pavlakos. Bling-bling with logos, butterfly models and “duckbill” clips used in hairdressing salons, enhanced with rhinestones.

On the radar Openwork geometric clips, in plastic or metal.