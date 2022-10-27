Entertainment

Halle Berry, more punk than ever with purple hair

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 7 1 minute read

Halle Berry is in your punk era and it blows us away The color purple has always been iconic, from the barney dinosaur until the dress of Lady Gaga, at the premiere of house of gucci, in the United Kingdom. And now she comes to our hair. This weekend, the Oscar-winning actress and hair trendsetter (ask the ’90s) dropped a selfie showing his last hair color, which is a deep and dazzling purple.

On Saturday, August 6, Berry shared a post on the Instagram network featuring her bold new hairstyle. Berry’s messy, asymmetrical haircut was styled in tight purple curls. Before this look, Berry wore her hair in the same style, but her longer locks were platinum blonde. “I know it looks like I’m not doing anything but my hair is pretty busy,” Berry wrote in the caption of the post, adding a crying laughing emoji at the end.

Here’s what Berry looks like with purple hair:

Instagram contents

This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

On Sunday, August 7, Berry shared another photo of herself with the new hairstyle.

Instagram contents

This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 7 1 minute read

Related Articles

Horoscope of love, according to your sign

6 mins ago

“We were kindred spirits”: This surprising confession from Tom Felton about Emma Watson

7 mins ago

The love-hate story of Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams

18 mins ago

Laval resident John Nathaniel performs two Shawn Mendes songs

19 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button