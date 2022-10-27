Halle Berry, more punk than ever with purple hair

Halle Berry is in your punk era and it blows us away The color purple has always been iconic, from the barney dinosaur until the dress of Lady Gaga, at the premiere of house of gucci, in the United Kingdom. And now she comes to our hair. This weekend, the Oscar-winning actress and hair trendsetter (ask the ’90s) dropped a selfie showing his last hair color, which is a deep and dazzling purple.

On Saturday, August 6, Berry shared a post on the Instagram network featuring her bold new hairstyle. Berry’s messy, asymmetrical haircut was styled in tight purple curls. Before this look, Berry wore her hair in the same style, but her longer locks were platinum blonde. “I know it looks like I’m not doing anything but my hair is pretty busy,” Berry wrote in the caption of the post, adding a crying laughing emoji at the end.

Here’s what Berry looks like with purple hair:

On Sunday, August 7, Berry shared another photo of herself with the new hairstyle.