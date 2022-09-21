Halle Berry Straightens Her Short Curly Hair in a Gorgeous New Selfie

Image credit: DAVID SWANSON/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Halle Berry she is always changing her hairstyles and her latest look might be our favorite. The 56-year-old posted a selfie to celebrate her eight million followers on her Instagram when she had her platinum blonde and black hair down and straight. Halle usually has short curly hair, so her new hairstyle was a nice surprise.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry)

Halle posted the selfie with the caption, “Woke up to 8 million of you… love is real and I am sending it all back to you beautiful people! I’ve been busy working and enjoying some quiet time to reflect, but I’ll be back soon with a vengeance and strength!”

In the photo, Halle wore a white crew neck sweatshirt while holding a mug that had the number 8 written on it along with “thank you!” Her super short platinum blonde hair was slicked back and pushed to the side while the shaved black hair below it peeked out.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry)

In the last few months alone, Halle has changed the color and texture of her hair. Just last month, she debuted a purple hair makeover with a curly top and dark black buzz cut underneath it. She posted two photos with the caption, “I know it looks like I’m not doing anything, but my hair is pretty busy.”

In the first photo, Halle’s hair was loose in natural curls with the top part dyed a bright purple and the bottom half a deep black. In the second photo, she smiles at the camera as she shows off her new look.

In addition to dying her hair purple last month, she also showed off her naturally curly platinum blonde hair while drinking straight from a coconut and looking fabulous.