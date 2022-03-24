Halo arrives, a new TV series based on the famous video game

Today, this old acquaintance of gamers is adapted to television in one of the many attempts to bring the exuberant stories of video games to the audiovisual product (see box). According to Paramount+, which will premiere the 9-episode series today, this adaptation of will take place in that universe that first debuted in 2001 and “will dramatize an epic 26th-century conflict between humanity and the Covenant.”

21 years ago, a science fiction video game developed by Bungie Studios appeared that revolutionized the history of gamer fans: Halo , a tale of interstellar warfare between humanity and a theocratic alliance of aliens known as the Covenant. A game that became a saga and flagship of the Xbox console. He was one of the pioneers of first-person shooter games, and is considered one of the best at it.

What are gamers waiting for?

For Iván Leonardo Beltrán, communication and product specialist of the professional video game league for Colombia, Ecuador and Peru, this series is not only expected by gamers of the first decade of the 21st century, fans of the first games developed by Bungie Studios, but also for the new generations that have seen an evolution in the franchise since it was taken over by 343 industries and entered the esports ecosystem. “Gamers expect fidelity to the original, respect for the main characters and all the action that we have been carrying for years through the largest interstellar battle in the history of video games.”

It is known that the main characters such as the Master Chief (played by Pablo Schreiber), Dr. Halsey (Natascha McElhone) and Cortana (Jen Taylor) will be in the series that has a confirmed second season. Another important fact is that behind this premiere is the famous director Steven Spielberg who is part of the team of executive producers.

If you like science fiction, this series is for you: it will be woven with personal stories drawn with action, and a unique vision of the future.