Hamilton: “I live with constant fear of the virus” – F1 Piloti – Formula 1

When Formula 1 reached the penultimate round of the 2020 world championship, the starting grid of the Sakhir Grand Prix saw the absence of the new world champion Lewis Hamilton. The Englishman from Mercedes, in fact, did not participate in the race weekend in Bahrain due to the positivity to Covid-19, enough to force the German team to call George Russell in his place, then the author of a performance that did not translate, for a while, into a sensational victory.

A little less than a year after that weekend, The Hammer he finds himself today fighting for the conquest of the world title two races from the end of the season, called to recover the 8 points behind him that separate him from the summit currently occupied by Max Verstappen. Meanwhile, the pandemic caused by this virus has not yet been completely eradicated, despite the restrictions and safety measures put in place by Formula 1 to contain infections as much as possible.

A constant threat that does not convey tranquility and guarantees to Hamilton himself, who, in an interview with Auto Motor und Sport, admitted that he still feared a return of Covid-19: “I’m still alone at home – admitted the British – even if the experiences accumulated last year allow today to better manage the situation. However, I live with constant fear. I have already contracted the virus, and it was one of the hardest experiences I have ever faced ”.

Beyond the personal aspect, the seven-time world champion also fears any repercussions on a sporting level. If something were to go wrong, unfortunately, this would put an end to his hopes of winning the world championship: “The people next to me don’t care if they lose a day of work – he has declared – but for us pilots it would be decisive. I also see other athletes who appear very relaxed, and seem to have no particular problems if something happens to them. It’s all very strange to me. Moreover, last season the championship lasted only six months, while in 2021 it extended for almost the whole year. The rules have loosened up a bit in some areas, making it easier to be careless and get into trouble. So you always have to keep this in mind. My way of relating to people has also changed compared to the past – he concluded – now I keep my distance from everyone, and I always hold my breath when there are people around me ”.