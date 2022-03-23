Hans Zimmer performs ‘Dune’ live and the result is spectacular

dunesfrom Denis Villeneuve, is one of the best films of last year. The masterpiece of science fiction Frank Herbert turned into a block buster different, risky, that will soon have its second part in 2023 and that promises to almost perfectly adapt this universe of houses, giant worms and technology. Colossal, the story of the Atreides, Harkonnens, Fremen and Bene Gesserit has impacted millions of viewers thanks to the soundtrack of hans zimmer. Now the legendary composer and Warner Bros. present us his interpretation in a live performance. And it’s incredible.

Zimmer performs the soundtrack of dunes live and it’s amazing

Sorry for Grimes but Zimmer was the best musician in terms of giving character to Arrakis. The composer, one of the most influential in Hollywood, has managed to imbue Herbert’s story with personality, with omnipresent drums and percussion, blasts of pipes for the Atreides, and a number of tribal voices. through the incredible Paul’s Dreama piece that lasts about three minutes under the personal direction of Zimmer, personally plays the guitar in this performance, along with other stars such as vocalist Loire Cotler and cellist Tina Guo.

Dune, which has one of the best casts in Hollywood today, counts among its familiar faces actors and actresses such as Timothe Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya or Javier Bardemwith a sequel in which austin butler and Florence Pughwill have a lot to say in October 2023. Zimmer, who will return to compose the second part of his movement on the soundtrack, is nominated for an Academy Award for the musical accompaniment of dunes. Unfortunately, it will be one of the categories that are not available in the retransmission of the Oscars.

dunes It is also nominated for Best Picture, and while he has the most nominations overall this year, he looks set to be dwarfed by favorites like the power of the dog. In any case, Arrakis will continue to be a place to return to. dunes is available in home format and HBO Max.