Happy birthday Anjelica Huston! All her most beautiful looks I iODonna

D.to Morticia Addams to Etheline Tenenbaum, Anjelica Huston has always been an actress of majestic personality. Even in style. Today she turns 70 and remains the undisputed queen of the gods 70s glam look. Colorful and disco, rock and refined, in any case ageless.

Anjelica Huston, daughter of art and style icon

Anjelica Huston was born in Santa Monica on July 8, 1951. His mother is a dancer, his father is the great director John Huston and his childhood takes place in Ireland. In 1968 she moved to the English capital, it was the golden age of swinging London and thanks to her slender physique (she is 1.74 meters tall) and her unconventional beauty she immediately found work as model. At the same time he starts attending the best acting schools and moves to New York. Here she is photographed by masters such as Richard Avedon And Bob Richardson and parades for the most important fashion houses.

The glam-chic couple looks

In the first half of the ’70s her career as an actress took off and love was born with Jack Nicholson (which lasted on and off for 17 years). The two are adored by the public even for the flawless couple look, an irresistible mix of sequined disk and preppy key pieces. Not to mention when they show up at the Academy Awards nights, he in a tuxedo with black aviator glasses and she in tight-fitting dresses in sequins or oriental-inspired kimono. In any case, one of her most legendary Oscar dresses is undoubtedly the emerald green one with asymmetrical neckline created for her by the costume designer Tzetzi Ganev, worn at the 1986 Oscars to collect the statuette for Best Supporting Actress in the film “L’onore dei prizzi”.

Contemporary evening looks

With the 80s the taste for fur stoles and flowers in the hair gives way to sumptuous jewels. Here come the cocktail dress in milky nuances and chenille mini-dresses with see-through effects, which in the 90s – when she entered the club of “over” divas – evolve in the taste for column and slightly mermaid dresses in slippery and translucent fabrics.

A stylistic figure that from the successes at the turn of the Millennium such as “Buffalo 66” with Vincent Gallo and Christina Ricci and later with the films of Wes Anderson “The Royal Tenenbaum” and “The train to Darjeeling”, will accompany her until today.

On the red carpet he prefers symmetries, necklines that are now generous, now straight and bon ton. Textures are preferably shiny and silky, with lurex inserts or, if opaque, accompanied by stoles and drapery in shocking shades. But the characteristic touch, now more than ever, is the macro necklaces and bracelets – sculpture, to add light with light but decisive artist’s touches.

