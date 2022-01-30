Happy birthday Christian Bale, here are his best films

Today one of the most versatile actors in Hollywood turns 48: Christian Bale. Born in Wales and naturalized from the United States, this actor began his career from an early age by participating in commercials, arriving at a young age to work with Steven Spielberg in The Empire of the Sunpassing through a miniseries directed by Amy Irvingat the time wife of Spielberg.

The pressure received from the press for his role in the film Spielberg prompted him to retire from the stage, but it was Kenneth Branagh to persuade him to return and hired him for a role in Henry V. A good choice in retrospect since in 2000 she would have acquired worldwide fame with her starring role in American Psycho. From there her career was on the rise and we are here to celebrate five of his best films.

Happy birthday Christian Bale!

American Psycho

Patrick Bateman is a Wall Street broker who, behind the appearance of a comfortable life with a stable job that earns him a lot and a girlfriend, hides his psychopathy and his thirst for blood that leads him to kill various people.

Based on the novel of the same name by Bret Easton Ellisthis film consecrated Christian Bale in Hollywood and gave him worldwide notoriety. Iconic is the scene with him, his colleague Paul Allen, played by Jared LetoAnd “Hip to be Square” from Huey Lewis and the News in the background. So iconic that it has been reinterpreted for the comic site “Funny or Die” from the same Huey Lewis as Patrick Bateman and the comedian “Weird Al” Jankovic like Paul Allen.

Available on Netflix, Chili, Rakuten TV, Google Play, Microsoft Store, Apple TV.

The Man Without Sleep

Trevor Reznik is a metalworker who, for a year, has been the victim of incessant insomnia that does not make him think clearly. In addition to this, a presence of a mysterious man named Ivan gives him an obsession that confuses him even more. He begins to believe that there is someone who is plotting to drive him crazy.

This film is mainly known for the dedication shown by Christian Bale in playing the role: this one lost a whopping 28 pounds, reducing his weight to 54 kilos with a diet of water, an apple and a cup of coffee a day. The actor wanted to get to weigh well 45 kilosbut he was banned from production to avoid risking his health.

Available on Prime Video, Chili, Google Play, Apple TV.

Dark Knight Trilogy

We couldn’t put a single movie in this trilogy, so we put the whole trilogy in one place on this list. This trilogy tells the story of the Dark Knight, from his origins in the Sect of Shadows to a masked vigilante to becoming a symbol for Gotham.

The first film in the trilogy arrived shortly thereafter The Man Without Sleepforcing Christian Bale to increase his body mass in two months by eating lots of carbohydrates and increasing of 26 kilos. He didn’t train right away, having atrophied muscles from the previous movie, but after getting the part he integrated chicken, tuna and steamed vegetables, albeit vegetarian, into his diet, then worked out three hours a day, gaining the weight of others. 18 kilos.

Available on Prime Video, Sky Go, NOW, Chili, Rakuten TV, Google Play, Microsoft Store, Apple TV.

American Hustle – Appearances can be deceiving

Set in the 1970s, Irving Rosenfeld and Sydney Prosser are a couple of crooks who live together and have an affair, but are not married due to the fact that Irving is married and with one child, but she does not allow him to divorce. When an FBI agent deceives the couple, they must work with him to arrest four other scammers, including members of Congress who receive bribes.

Loosely based on the operation Abscam ofFBI, an operation aimed at investigating corruption in Congress and other government organizations. This film has received well 10 nominationsincluding the infamous Big Five (Film, Direction, Screenplay, Actor and Lead Actress), but he took it home zero prizes.

Available on Chili, Rakuten TV, Google Play, Apple TV.

Le Mans 66 – The Great Challenge

Ken Miles, a war veteran with a bad temper but talented, is convinced by his friend Carroll Shelby, a former racing driver who retired for a heart problem, to compete on behalf of Ford, a company in crisis at the time, at the 24 Hours of Le Mans . Together they will design a car, the Ford GT40, capable of competing against the invincible Ferrari at the time.

This film is based on the true story of the Le Mans race and the two drivers, respectively played by Christian Bale and from Matt Damon. This film received two Oscar (Editing and Sound Editing) out of four nominations (Film and Sound).

Available on Chili, Rakuten TV, Microsoft Store, Apple TV.