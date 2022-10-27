Harassment and Harassment – Express

“Violence is not a force,

It is the abuse of force.” Michel Lancelot

Recently, the Federal School of Judicial Training and the Unit for the Prevention and Combat of Sexual Harassment of the Council of the Federal Judiciary, published the call for the Course “Tools to judge in cases of harassment and sexual harassment, 2nd edition”, which is an issue that attracts attention, given the importance and transversality policy that these problems currently require; behaviors that, for many years in the past, were normalized by society when they were incorrect.

Of these two problems, the General Law on Women’s Access to a Life Free of Violence distinguishes them by pointing out that sexual harassment is the exercise of power, in a relationship of real subordination of the victim to the aggressor in the workplace. and/or school. It is expressed in verbal or physical conduct, or both, related to sexuality with a lewd connotation. For its part, sexual harassment is a form of violence in which, although there is no subordination, there is an abusive exercise of power that leads to a state of defenselessness and risk for the victim, regardless of whether it is carried out in one or multiple events.

Historically, in cases of this nature, they have been found in all areas of power, from the case in the American political dimension of Bill Clinton and Monica Lewinsky, to Harvey Weinstein in the artistic environment. This is not the exception in Mexico, being a conduct that, added to the fact that it has marked a public policy issue, especially with greater emphasis in recent years, is also an issue that can be configured as a crime. In this regard, the Federal Penal Code typifies these two behaviors, referring to sexual harassment to the person who repeatedly harasses a person of either sex for lascivious purposes, using their hierarchical position derived from their labor, teaching, domestic relations or any other that implies subordination, a penalty of up to eight hundred days fine will be imposed. If the harasser is a public servant and uses the means or circumstances provided by the assignment, in addition to the penalties indicated, he or she will be removed from office and may be disqualified from holding any other public office for up to one year. On the other hand, as sexual abuse, it is that person who performs on another, without her consent, or forces her to perform for herself or on another person, sexual acts without the purpose of reaching intercourse. Whoever commits this crime will be sentenced to six to ten years in prison and up to two hundred days fine.

For its part, the First Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation, referred in the Direct Amparo in Revision 3186/2016 that sexual harassment “…constitutes conduct with a sexual tone that may not include any physical contact. In addition, that this type of act violates the freedom, dignity and physical and psychological integrity of women and constitutes an expression of abuse of power that implies male supremacy over women, by denigrating her and conceiving her as an object, so it must be analyzed as a form of violence against women.

At present, the eradication of acts of sexual harassment towards women is a task that has been fiercely fought for and, at the same time, has not been annulled, so the work on this matter by the government bodies (municipal, state and federal), as well as the judges, is still in force and must be addressed effectively, with fewer speeches and more actions, the society of 2022 demands it, the normalization of past misconduct , should not justify the bad behavior of some people at the time, but serve as a lesson, history is to be studied, not repeated.

WEEKLY RECOMMENDATION: Movie “The luckiest girl in the world” (Luckiest girl alive), starring Mila Kunis, is a drama worth watching, about the sexual abuse that a woman was a victim of in her youth and the struggle to leave behind the past.

By Arnoldo Huerta Rincon

Twitter: @arnhuerta