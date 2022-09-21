Harris Reed, the designer of Harry Styles, named at Nina Ricci

Briton Harris Reed Hannah Moon

APPOINTMENT – He is young (26), graduated from the coolest fashion school (Central Saint Martin), describes his creations as “gender fluid” and was chosen by Anna Wintour to dress Harry Styles in the historic issue of vogue. A profile calibrated according to the standards of the time for a French brand that is looking for itself.

Even before being the new revelation of London Fashion Week in September 2021, Harris Reed was already well known on the fashion scene. This Californian by birth, son of Oscar-winning documentary producer Nicholas Reed and model Lynette Reed, modeled for Alessandro Michele at Gucci, while studying fashion design at the famous London school, Central Saint Martins College. With his androgynous, non-binary personality and his universe gender-fluid (very inspired by David Bowie and the New York Dolls of which he is a fan), he was contacted in 2018 by Harry Lambert, Harry Styles’ stylist, who asked him to imagine the artist’s stage costumes.

A fruitful collaboration which earned him the call of Anna Wintour to dress Harry Styles in the December 2020 series of Vogue magazine, the historic cover of which featured, for the first time, a man. Her outfit, a Victorian-inspired dress (echoing the dress on the Gucci-branded cover), did not fail to make ink flow on this questioning – however, quite expected – of gender norms in clothing. Since that breakthrough, her work has been highly prized by pop stars from Adele to Selena Gomez and Miley Cyrus. If the designer is on the same footing in the world of pop culture, he nevertheless cites less literal references such as the Belgian designer Ann Demeulemeester.

In 2022, Reed has an early consecration by being exhibited at the Victoria & Albert Museum in London as part of the exhibition “Fashioning Masculinities: The Art of Menswear”. From now on, he will have to show his talent on the Parisian catwalks since this September 21, he is appointed creative director of Nina Ricci. The house, founded in 1932 and now owned by Puig, wants to “create the spirit of the times(reference to her best-selling perfume), with the help of Harris Reed, “known for its sophisticated and theatrical silhouettes“.

“I am honored to join the Nina Ricci house, with its treasure chest filled with glamour, history and power, ready to be explored.says Harris Reed in the press release. I’m really excited to challenge the landscape of what femininity means through fashion and beauty in such an iconic house..”

Its first collection will be revealed in early 2023.