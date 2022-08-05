Harry Potter: Daniel Radcliffe terrified in front of the New York store!

Daniel Radcliffe seems to be struggling with his fame. Recently, he explained that he was very scared in front of a Harry Potter shop.

The life of a star is not always easy. Daniel Radcliffe has just proved it. In a recent interview, the actor revealed he was spooked outside a Harry Potter shop in New York. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z!

Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe

For years, Daniel Radcliffe slipped into the skin of a mythical character. Indeed, the young man grew up interpreting Harry Potter.

So that when the adventure ended, he had the impression of losing a part of him. Interviewed by Ciné télé & co, the now 33-year-old actor explained that returning to the filming of a film in the saga was like going back to school.

“Most of my best friends work on Harry Potter and when I come back not only do I find them but I do what I love, which is to act. And it’s always a good experience because in each film, this character allows me to take on new acting challenges,” he blurted.

At the time, he admitted to having no trouble leaving Harry Potter behind after a long day at work. “I leave him behind quite easily. Once at home, I don’t think of him, even if I think of the scene the next day. I think of him when I embody him… In fact no, I think of him before embodying him and then I try to embody him without thinking too much. »

Although he maintained a special bond with the hero, he evoked the bad sides of his personality. “I don’t think he’s a role model. He is often guilty of arrogance. And he doesn’t always fully appreciate Ron and Hermione’s tolerance for him. » MCE TV tells you more on the Harry Potter star.

The frightened actor in front of a shop dedicated to the saga

If Daniel Radcliffe loved slipping in the skin of Harry Potter, he still seems to have trouble managing his fame. Annoyed by the paparazzi, he had not hesitated to play a bad trick on them.

For months, he had left his home wearing the same outfit. So much so that they could no longer sell their photos. A genius idea!

But if the actor tried to escape the photographers, he also tried to escape his fans. Recently interviewed by Kelly Clarkson, the sidekick of Emma Watson and Rupert Grint told a rather crazy anecdote.

“They just opened a huge Harry Potter store in New York. I walk past and I suddenly find myself there, then I say to myself: ‘Oh no, I’m here, I don’t have to be there. I have to run before anyone sees me.’

So that’s what Daniel Radcliffe was explaining. Fortunately, no one paid attention to him at that time and the actor was able to go incognito. In any case, one thing is certain, it is that the young man does not really like being famous.