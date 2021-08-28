Harry Potter: Millie Bobby Brown replaces Emma Watson in a deepfake video

Actress Millie Bobby Brown stars in a new deepfake video in which she takes the place of Emma Watson in the Harry Potter films.

The saga of Harry Potter is the focus of a new deepfake video in which Millie Bobby Brown turns into Hermione Granger.

The YouTube channel of Jarkan shared the surprising result achieved by replacing the face of Emma Watson with that of the Stranger Things star.

In the video, a montage of some scenes from all the films of the Harry Potter saga, we see Millie Bobby Brown facing Draco, performing spells and struggling with dramatic moments and action scenes with her friends.

The film also offers comparisons between the original and modified images, demonstrating the similarity between the two stars of cinema and television.

The video demonstrates once again how much technology is making progress such as to suggest an increasingly frequent use of techniques similar to deepfake in the post-production of television and film projects.

Millie Bobby Brown, after the success obtained a few months ago with Enola Holmes, will soon return to the film sets to shoot The Electric State, the adaptation of the homonymous graphic novel to be directed by the Russo brothers and The Thing About Jellyfish, which will be produced by Netflix.

The actress was recently honored at the Kids Choice Awards 2021 for her performances as the younger sister of Sherlock Holmes and Eleven in the Stranger Things series.