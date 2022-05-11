Harry Potter: this actor has not had dates because of his role!

In an interview with The Guardian, an actor confessed that he had a very difficult love life because of his role in Harry Potter!

Several years ago, actor Tom Felton managed to make a name for himself thanks to his role in Harry Potter. On the other hand, his role as Draco Malfoy did not not really helped to have a love life at the time.

Tom Felton was unlucky in love because of Harry Potter

, Tom Felton gave information about his big crush during the filming. He confessed that he had a real crush on the sublime Emma Watson.

If the latter also had , the two never got together. The Harry Potter actors had a brother-sister relationship. The actor has not had only successes in his love life.

In an interview with The Guardian this Sunday, May 8, the actor also gave information. He admitted that he had no never dated because of his role in the series. The young man did not really have success at the time.

Tom Felton explained: “Some people really have a hard time accepting the idea that I wasn’t such a special or popular kid. But, you have to understand that I was walking around with my colored hair and that I was playing a bad wizard » .

The Harry Potter actor also added: “That was not cool. It really didn’t help me with the girls.” . During this interview, he revealed why we had him.

He told : “I was also one of the few who had no idea what Harry Potter was at the time. Anyone could take the tests. And so there were a lot of young enthusiasts who deeply loved the books.” .

This reason why Tom Felton landed his role

The Harry Potter actor continued: “I think I got the part because I was nonchalant and I had no idea what people were talking about. Wizards in the cupboards under the stairs? » .

Tom Felton (Harry Potter) has: “And with three older brothers, you quickly learn to be confident. I think Chris Columbus, the director, recognized in me that slight disinterest and arrogance.” .

“Which he thought might work for Malfoy” . Subsequently, he confided in his life at the time. “”My schedules were set so that I can stay in school with weeks of work and weeks of rest” .

Before emphasizing: « Rupert [Grint]Emma [Watson] and Daniel [Radcliffe], meanwhile, have been there non-stop for 10 years on the set of Harry Potter. I carried on as if nothing had happened. .

“I received from time to time a gag or a comment from my friends. But honestly, it didn’t bother anyone.” . If his role in the saga did not help him at the beginning of his life, now Tom Felton is really adored.

On the other hand, it would seem that the comedian of Harry Potter has still not managed to find love. Rumors claimed that he was in a relationship with Emma Watson. Words denied by the two friends!