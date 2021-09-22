Harry Potter, Tom Felton turns 33 and takes stock of his life

Stars get older too and it’s honestly hard to believe most young actors of Harry Potter is now over 30 years old. As we approach the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, the interpreter of Draco Malfoy, Tom Felton, he turned 33 and commented on the milestone with a post on social media.

All the beloved cast of Harry Potter, starting from Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, it has moved on to new things and they have grown before our eyes over the years.

Tom Felton he has always remained very attached to his role in the film saga by sharing on social networks Memory picture and the best birthday wishes to his co-stars.

On occasion of your birthday, the actor, who accomplished 33 years, posted a black and white photo that portrays him with a sweet smile as you can see at the bottom of the news.

In the caption Felton he wrote: “33 years old – good God, it was so fun to get here – and yet somehow I still feel the best is yet to come – thank you all for your love, support and sense of humor – let’s keep it up – to the next ones 33 xx “

In recent years, the actor has landed numerous film and television roles, including a part in The Flash by The CW e Origin. Of course, Felton spent a lot of time promoting the Wizarding World franchise and celebrating the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.

It doesn’t matter how old the stars are Harry Potter, fans will continue to love and support them always.