Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde, the most discreet love story in Hollywood

Olivia Wilde breaks through the entertainment industry as a director and brings important issues like women’s rights to the big screen, while Harry Styles, who rose to fame in One Direction, has become a symbol of the new masculinity.

At the beginning of last year, both artists surprised their fans with their romance and since then they have kept the details of their relationship so private that neither of them share practically anything on their social networks, making it the most secret relationship in Hollywood.

The actress, who celebrated her 38th birthday this month, addressed Harry Styles in the movie “Don’t Worry Darling”, and it was on the set of that shoot where their love story began, despite the age difference between the two, since Harry is 10 years younger than Olivia Wilde.

On and off the set celebrities spent a lot of time together, their chemistry was so obviousHowever, they managed to keep their relationship completely silent even for the members of the work team that surrounded them in the film.

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles began to spend a lot of time together during the filming of the movie “Don’t Worry Darling”.

Photo: Archive

This is how the romance began

The actress and director and the singer have a very particular love story that began in 2020 and remains in force. In that year, the former member of One Direction replaced Shia LaBeouf in one of the main roles of the movie Olivia Wilde“Don’t Worry Darling”, the second film he directed after “Booksmart”.

Months later, the actress confessed to the magazine “Vogue” that she greatly celebrated the news that the singer would join the cast of the film, because she knew that he would really appreciate the aesthetics of the film and would help break models of toxic masculinity, such as has done it before.

In early 2021, several photographs of Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde holding hands at the wedding of their agent, Jeffrey Azoff. Around the same time, the media reported that the couple “were affectionate with their friends, holding hands and looking very happy”, confirming that they “have dated for a few weeks”. Both of them were able to keep their relationship secret for a while before it became public knowledge.

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde

Photo: Instagram

A source on the Us portal confirmed that Styles and Wilde They were officially dating, as the singer referred to her as ‘his girlfriend’ during the wedding speech. Between that statement and the revealing photos that circulated on social networks, it became more than evident that this couple had started their love story.

In case there were any doubts, they were also seen together when they returned to Harry Styles’ house in Los Angeles, which made it quite clear that Hollywood had a new celebrity couple.

the accolades

Without confirming their romance, Olivia posted a photo of Harry lying in a car in which he praised him for playing a supporting role in a project led by women. “A little-known fact: Most male actors don’t want to play supporting roles in movies starring women.”

“The industry has educated them to believe that it lowers their power (ie, financial worth) to accept these roles, which is one of the reasons why it’s so hard to get funding for movies centered around female stories. I’m not kidding, it’s hard to find actors who recognize why it might be worth allowing a woman to be the center of attention.” He continued: “And it came Harry Stylesour “Jack,” he wrote.

He noted that the musician enjoyed his role while allowing Florence Pugh to take center stage “as our ‘Alice’, infusing each scene with a nuanced sense of humanity. She didn’t have to join our circus, but she jumped on board with humility and grace, and she blew us away every day with her talent, warmth, and ability to drive back.”

Olivia Wilde posts photo praising Harry Styles’ work on “Don’t Worry my Darling.”

Photo: Instagram

more time together

Over the months, the couple spent much more time together, in April they were seen in London, the singer’s native country. In that city, they kept a low profile and went to little crowded places.

Two months later, they began to go out to more places spending quality time, the couple was seen on their outings to restaurants or on walks in the park. They then spent the summer together in Italy. harry and olivia They were photographed in a romantic moment on a boat in Tuscan hugging and kissing.

The couple was photographed on vacation in Italy in July 2021.

Photo: Instagram

Your relationship in private

publicly, both Harry What olivia They prefer to keep their relationship private. In mid-2021 it was reported that the couple was very serious and were very happy to be together. They were inseparable while making their movie together, but despite the fact that they finished filming a long time ago, they stayed together, and to this day they are known to be a couple.

olivia revealed that she doesn’t let stories about her and Harry affect him because he is simply too happy. “Obviously it’s very tempting to correct a false narrative. But think you realize that when you’re really happy, it doesn’t matter what strangers think of you. All you care about is what’s real, what you love and who you love.”

The most recent news about this couple is that as they approached their first anniversary, Wilde took their relationship to the next level by introducing Styles to his two children, Otis, seven, and Daisy, five, whom he shares with his ex, Jason Sudeikis.

According to “People” magazine, Harry little by little he is getting to know his children. olivia he is also spending time with Harry’s mother. The couple have a great relationship” despite their busy schedules. No doubt their love story is not over yet and fans have to be patient to find out more details of their romance and how far their relationship will go.