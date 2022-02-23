Harry Styles, in pajamas and in a bed, in front of Buckingham Palace

Harry Styles is synonymous with eccentricity. And the last one has been, of course, very showy. The British artist has put on a striking pajamas and has gotten into a huge bed in the middle of the street. But not on any street. The chosen place has been the famous avenue The Mall, in the heart of London, in front of Buckingham Palace itself.

True to his provocative style, the former member of the band One Direction has walked in this way through some of the most popular corners of the British city. But it has an explanation. The singer is recording his new video clip and that is the chosen set.

Harry Styles waves while filming his music video in London GTRES

It is clear that seeing Harry Styles in polka dot pajamas and in a large bed has raised great expectations. The direction and production team, under the camera attached to a crane, was giving directions to the protagonists of the sequence on what was a cold winter morning. The Mall has been closed to traffic and many passers-by have been surprised by the extravagant picture.

Harry also sported a scarf around his neck and wrapped himself in blankets while showing off his signature nail polish. Next to him and on the duvet were two women from his band, one with the electric guitar in her arms and the other with the drums.

As published in the newspaper The Sun, a witness who has witnessed the filming has revealed some details: “There was a lot of security around him trying to keep people away and the road was closed,” he began by explaining. “They closed the mall so he was filming in a big bed surrounded by women dressed as hippies. Also, Harry was wearing retro clothes and he remembered John Lennon’s famous bedtime with Yoko Ono. He was very focused on what he was doing and didn’t know what to do.” he was not distracting at all with people looking at him. It was freezing cold, so at least he had blankets to keep warm.”

Harry Styles accompanied by a member of his band GTRES

In his personal life, the 28-year-old singer is still happy with actress Olivia Wilde, 37, with whom he began a notorious romance a little over a year ago. Just three weeks ago the couple was caught dining at an exclusive restaurant in St. John, where they celebrated the interpreter’s birthday. sign of the times and Watermelon Sugar. Apparently, he already knows her two children from her previous ten-year relationship with actor Jason Sudeikis, while the actress would also have been introduced to Harry’s mother.

After thirteen months, what began as a surprise couple continues to take hold every day. When their romance jumped to the pages of the gossip press, the protagonist of House and Tron: Legacy she was still married to Sudeikis and the breakup had not been made public. Shortly after, Wilde moved to live with the singer at her house in Los Angeles (United States). Later it was learned that Wilde and Sudeikis separated in November 2020, as confirmed by the protagonist of Ted Lasso.

Olivia Wilde has been Harry Styles’ partner for just over a year GTRES

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles met in 2020 while shooting the movie Don’t Worry Darling, the second film that the actress directs. The film is set in the 1950s and tells the story of a suburban housewife (played by Florence Pugh) who begins to notice strange happenings. In this movie, singer Harry Styles plays her husband. “To me, he is very modern and I hope that this kind of masculinity, this confidence that Harry has totally absent of traces of toxic masculinity, is indicative of his generation and the future of the world. It is very powerful and almost extraordinary to see someone in position to redefine what it means to be a confident man,” Olivia commented on her now-partner’s involvement in the film.