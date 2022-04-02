Harry Styles reveals whose girl’s voice is heard on ‘As It Was’

At the beginning of the song, titled As It Wasa childish voice can be heard saying: “Come on, come on, HarryWe want to say goodnight to you.”

In the first hours of the launch, a theory gained strength that the child in question was one of the two children who olivia has with his ex-sentimental partner, Jason Sudeikisbut the singer said that it is actually his goddaughter Rubywhose father is the producer Ben Winstonwho worked on several occasions with one direction.

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde.

(Getty Images)



“She had a habit of calling me every night before bed and one night I didn’t answer her and she let me know she wasn’t happy with me at all. So one day I dug up her voicemail when she was in the studio and put it at the beginning of the song and I loved it, so it stayed and I hope when he’s older, he likes it and enjoys recording it,” he explained. Harry on BBC Radio 2 show The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show.

In addition to publishing the first preview of his long-awaited album Harry’s House, Harry Styles He offered some details about his upcoming film appearances that will delight all those who are looking forward to seeing the handsome performer in skimpy clothes.

In a few months, fans will be able to see it again thanks to the movies Don’t Worry Darling and mypoliceman which, as he himself has confessed, contain several scenes of intense sexual charge. In fact, Harry He has warned his followers that these films are not exactly suitable for family viewing.