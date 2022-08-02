Has Kim Kardashian got a makeover? Beauty Icon’s Daughter North West’s TikTok Video Makes Fans Suspicious

Fans began to doubt beauty queen Kim Kardashian over her sneaky facelift after spotting wrinkles in a video posted on North West’s TikTok. North gives Kim makeup reminiscent of a minion in the posted video, and Kardashian fans could decipher that the creases on Kim’s face were signs of a facelift.

ADVERTISING

When Kim was filmed up close, observant viewers noticed a few small wrinkles in front of Kim’s ear. They said fine wrinkles were visible signs of a facelift. A Reddit user who posted a screenshot of the lines said, “At this point Kim just dgaf people know about the facelift scar. »

ADVERTISING

READ MORE

Kim Kardashian Accused Of ‘Photoshopping’ Grandma MJ’s Wrinkles: ‘Why Does Grandma Look Younger?

‘Stop trying to be TikTok’: Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner slam Instagram for changes to the platform

ADVERTISING

Another person said, “At this point Kim wants us to talk about her cosmetic surgery scars. No judgment, but let’s be real…” While another fan who thinks Kim Kardashian doesn’t really care about her scars wrote, “She doesn’t even try to hide that scar anymore does she. »

ADVERTISING

The Kardashian star just admitted to having had Botox last month and denied ever having had facial plastic surgery. In an interview with Allure, the mother of four claimed she had a modest amount of Botox on her forehead. “I never did anything. I put on a drop of mascara today. I never filled my cheeks. I never filled my lips,” Kim said.

ADVERTISING

“I care. I really, really care about being beautiful. I probably care about over 90% of the people on this planet,” Kim said. “I usually do my beauty treatments late at night. Once everyone is in bed, I do laser treatments,” she added.

The American Socialite first had the injections in 2010 when she was 29, but vowed never to have them again after her skin reacted badly to them. On a recent episode of The Kardashians, Kim dropped the ball and admitted to getting Botox again. Speaking of the pressure and stress of studying to become a lawyer, she uttered the words, “Thank God for Botox.”

ADVERTISING

Fans even wondered if the celeb received implants after noticing a significant change in the appearance of her buttocks. In 2016, the beauty mogul finally admitted to having had her buttocks cosmetically altered, but also claimed that she received cortisone injections to treat a skin condition. In a live stream, she said, “I went and got a cortisone shot in my butt. I lived right behind Kitson [the boutique in Los Angeles]. »

ADVERTISING

“One of my neighbors was a dermatologist at Cedars. I go there and he’s like, ‘There’s a one in a billion chance you’ve got a huge gash in your ass,'” Kim said, before adding, “Of course, I get a huge fingerprint on my buttocks. »

ADVERTISING