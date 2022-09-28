Havana Airport closed until Hurricane Ian passes

Havana’s “José Martí” International Airport reported during the night of September 26 that it would be without operations during the passage of Hurricane Ian, category 3, through the west of the island. Said air terminal will feel the impacts of the rain and strong winds, so its flights are canceled until the prevailing situation ends.

According to his information, “based on the meteorological situation present in the western region of Cuba, it is reported that the José Martí International Airport aerodrome closes its operations as of today, September 26 at 10:00 p.m. local time until the next September 28. September at 0000 hours.

“For more information on passenger protection and flight rescheduling, you should contact your airline directly,” they added on their Telegram channel and other social networks.

Since the morning hours of this September 26, several airlines announced cancellations due to the tropical storm already turned into a hurricane and with winds of up to 200 kilometers per hour. At first they canceled flights from Copa Airlines, Conviasa, American and Southwest, but later others joined.

CANCELLATIONS AT HAVANA AIRPORT

In the last few hours, Wingo’s suspensions were added, which “reports that taking into account the current weather situation in Cuba, they are preparing to cancel all operations on September 27. For more information, you should contact the airline directly to be relocated.”

Condor also pointed out that taking into account the current weather situation in Cuba, they are preparing to postpone flight DE2185 from September 26 to September 27.

For more information you should contact the airline directly.

Similarly, “Air Century informs us that taking into account the current weather situation in Cuba, they are preparing to cancel all operations on September 27.” Also, Viva Aerobus pointed out that “taking into account the current weather situation in Cuba, it is preparing to cancel all operations on September 27 and 28.”

Similarly, Fly Allways reports that “taking into account the current weather situation in Cuba, they are preparing to postpone flight 8W 626 from September 27 to September 28.”