Have you seen Hugh Jackman’s children? Thanks to them, the actor and his wife overcame a devastating pain

Hugh Jackman and his wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, suffered terribly, but the arrival of the children gave them back their smiles

Hugh Jackman is a very talented actor in the Hollywood firmament. Elected sexiest man on the planet in 2008, it enjoys the appreciation of the female audience. But in the interpreter’s heart there is only room for the wife, Deborra-Lee Furness.

Galeotto was the meeting on the set of Correlli, television series in which they were the protagonists. To crown the idyll, Hugh Jackman and his better half have decided to swap the eternal promise in 1996, when I am go to the altar.

The star of international cinema is a great romantic, as evidenced by the numerous dedications on social media to his wife. The love story, however, was not without difficulty And delicate moments.

Once the marriage took place, the spouses made a big decision, which inevitably changed their lives, of course for the better. Failing to procreate, decided to use theadoption. And so in 2000 they welcomed Oscar Maximilian. Then, in 2005, they welcomed Ava Eliot.

Host of a talk show, Hugh Jackman told himself with an open heart about theinfertility, a problem that ended up weighing on him as much as it did on his partner. These are complicated experiences. Of the spontaneous abortions – he continued – it is spoken of on very rare occasions. It is almost a secret, even if they are quite widespread. Such dramas push you to go through a mourning, but talking about it is good, he added.

Despite this, Hugh Jackman considered adoption anything but the last resort. In this sense, he underlined his and Deborra’s will to resort to it. They had no idea when it would happen. While biologically did not go in the desired direction, the feelings triumphed.

