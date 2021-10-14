Have you seen Stanley Tucci’s wife? She is the sister of a very famous actress, try to guess her name!

Stanley Tucci, American actor and director of Italian descent, winner of 2 Golden Globes and Oscar nominee for his performance in lovable remains, starred in films such as The Pelican Report, Harry in pieces, He was my father, The Terminal, Shall We Dance? and, more recently, Julie & Julia, The Spotlight case And Supernova. The actor, passionate about cooking, has written a recipe book with a very special partner: his wife Felicity Blunt. A surname that refers to that of a great actress, who starred with Tucci in The devil wears Prada: Emily Blunt. It was precisely at Emily Blunt’s wedding that Stanley Tucci and Felicity Blunt met, in 2010, in the fantastic residence of George Clooney on Lake Como.

A love story worthy of a romantic comedy

Stanley Tucci and Felicity Blunt met two years after Tucci lost his first wife, Kathryn, to breast cancer. During a This Morning interview in 2021, Tucci talked about how difficult that time was for him, and the feelings that tormented him when he started dating Felicity, such as guilt. “At first it was difficult, I felt guilty, it’s horrible, but it was only 2 years ago“, Declared the actor. The couple then married in 2012 in a private ceremony, then celebrating the wedding a second time, the same year, in London, organizing a fairytale wedding. Among the guests, in addition to Emily Blunt as a bridesmaid, were also present Steve Buscemi, Colin Firth, Meryl Streep, Julianne Moore and many others. The couple had two children, born in 2015 and 2018 respectively; Stanley Tucci was already the father of 3 children with his first wife Kathryn. The Tucci-Blunt spouses since spring 2020 have begun to entertain fans and audiences on Instagram with numerous cooking videos, shot mainly by Blunt, where the actor and director delights in preparing cockatil and various dishes, including dumplings. Felicity Blunt is a literary agent, with a passion for cooking like her husband, she worked for Curtis Brown and before devoting himself to publishing, he studied law.