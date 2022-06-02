HBO Max celebrates Pride Month with these premieres

June is Pride Month, when the world’s LGBT communities come together and celebrate the freedom to be themselves.

HBO Max joins this celebration with special programming, which includes the exclusive launch of major releases that will be available on the platform starting in June.

the father of the bride

A new version with a Latin touch of the 90’s classic. Starring Andy García, Gloria Stefan, Adria Arjona and Diego Boneta that premieres exclusively on the HBO Max platform on June 16. Directed by Gary Alazkari, at the head of other comedies such as “Nosotros Los Nobles”.









Ghostbusters: Legacy

On June 10, HBO brings one of the most representative films of the 80s: “Ghostbusters after life”. It follows a single mother and two children arriving in a small town, they begin to discover the connection between the original Ghostbusters and the secret legacy left behind by their grandfather. Based on the 1984 film “Ghostbusters” by Ivan Reitman, written by Dan Akyroyd and Harold Ramis. The cast includes Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, Annie Potts, Ernie Hudson, and Paul Rudd.









Halloween Kills: The night is not over yet

This horror film returns from the “Halloween” saga starring Jamie Lee Curtis, Judy Greer, Andi Matichak, Will Patton, Anthony Michael Hall. This time Laurie and her daughter Karen discover that Michael is still alive and has returned to complete the slaughter. However, this time all the surviving victims that Michael has left behind in Haddonfield come together to put an end to the monster forever.









Menudo: Forever Young

A documentary series about the HBO Max original group Menudo that chronicles the dark times the boy band endured. Debuting on HBO Max on June 23, the four-part documentary was created by Angel Manuel Soto and Kristofer Rios. The boy band was founded in 1977, originally by brothers Fernando and Nefty Sallaberry and another trio of brothers named Carlos, Óscar and Ricky Meléndez. It was also made up of Ricky Martin, Johnny Lozada, René Farrait, Miguel Cancel, Xavier Serbiá, Charlie Masso, Ray Reyes and Ricky Meléndez.

resident Evil

Resident Evil, the film adaptation of the homonymous video games, returns to the screens after a reboot of the story. This time the survivors try to discover the truth behind the evil Umbrella Corporation. Meanwhile, they battle bloodthirsty zombies in the wastelands of Raccoon City. Starring Kaya Scodelario, Hannah John-Kamen, Robbie Amell, Tom Hopper, Avan Jogia, Donal Logue. “Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City” premieres exclusively on HBO this month.







